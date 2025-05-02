Yondr and CBRE to create data centre apprenticeship programme

Author: Simon Rowley

Yondr Group, a global developer, owner and operator of hyperscale data centres, has teamed up with CBRE, a real estate services company with 25 years’ experience in integrated data centre operations, to create an apprenticeship programme that will be rolled out to all Yondr data centre projects worldwide.

The programme reiterates both companies’ commitment to developing the skills that the data centre industry needs around the world. As Yondr’s global data centre operations partner, CBRE will collaborate with the company to facilitate the scheme. Apprentices will be recruited for each Yondr data centre once the asset has moved into the operational phase and will work with the Yondr and CBRE teams on site, while also receiving training towards certification in disciplines such as administration, critical environment engineering and management.

Recruitment and training for the apprentices globally will align with local apprenticeship models for each location, drawing on relationships with local colleges and training providers. The programme will also offer professional experience and mentoring from Yondr and CBRE colleagues to empower apprentices on their path toward a successful future in the data centre industry.

The first project to benefit from the apprenticeship programme is Yondr’s London data centre campus in Slough, where one apprentice is already in post and a second is currently being recruited. At this 100MW site, where the campus will comprise three data centres, two apprentices will be recruited for each data centre building.

With Yondr’s Netherlands project already live, Frankfurt recently handed over, and progress continuing at pace at the company’s projects across North America, Europe, and Asia, the apprenticeship programme is set to develop exponentially as data centre assets come online. The company anticipates recruiting four apprentices in Slough, and two each in the Netherlands, Germany, the US and Malaysia by the end of 2025.

Paul Hood, Yondr’s COO – Global Data Center Operations, comments, “As a former apprentice myself, I have always been an advocate of this career route and recognised the value of apprenticeships in selecting talent that is ambitious and pragmatic with a can-do attitude.

“With the partnership of CBRE and support of training providers, we can help guide future talent into the skilled professionals of tomorrow. I am very excited that Yondr will not only be shaping young people’s careers, but also inspiring them to play a vital role in operating the digital infrastructure on which we all rely.”

Andrew Chilcott, Global Alliance Director for CBRE’s Data Centre Solutions business, adds, “The task of operating data centres is distinct from running any other commercial property. It’s vital that the data centre sector nurtures bespoke talent and highlights the potential for varied and exciting careers in our dynamic industry to attract high calibre candidates.

“With our joint investment in this global apprenticeship programme and our commitment to supporting the apprentices we recruit; I am certain that this will be the beginning of a very successful journey for all involved.”

Yondr’s investment in the global apprenticeship programme forms part of the company’s social impact strategy, which aims to create value and opportunity for the communities surrounding its data centres. So far, the strategy has led to a range of social impact initiatives, including STEM and employability skills training, as well as scholarship programmes in Europe and North America.

Similarly, CBRE is committed to its broader Talent Strategy, actively engaging in apprenticeship programmes with over 1,800 apprentices globally.

For more from Yondr Group, click here.