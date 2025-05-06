RackBank inaugurates new AI Data Centre Park in India

Author: Simon Rowley

RackBank, a provider of premium, carbon-neutral data centre infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI services, based in India, has announced the launch of its new purpose-built AI Data Centre Park in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The new AI Data Centre Park, which is the first data centre campus in Chhattisgarh, is spread across 13.5 acres and has been built on an initial investment of INR 1000 crore (£88.9m) which is scalable to INR 3000 crore (£266.7m) in five years. The state-of-the-art facility is capable of housing 1,00,000 GPUs and 80MW power, and is designed to meet the growing demand for advanced Al workloads. RackBank believes that it will serve as the foundation for the nation’s digital transformation.



Speaking on the initiative, Narendra Sen, Founder & CEO of RackBank, says, “I am proud to be on this landmark journey to set up Chhattisgarh’s first purpose-built AI-focused Data Centre Park to meet India’s growing AI computing needs. RackBank strongly supports Shri Narendra Modi’s IndiaAI Mission, which envisions empowering India to lead the global AI revolution, and our new world class AI Data Centre Park at Raipur will help develop cutting-edge infrastructure and innovation to accelerate digital transformation and fuel nation building.

“The new facility will provide greater cost efficiencies to businesses by scaling and leveraging India’s GPU compute capacity to meet India’s AI needs. The campus will serve as a hub for collaboration between academia, industry, and government, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and technological advancement by helping business harness the true power of AI. It will empower businesses, researchers, developers, global R&D centres and innovators to harness the full potential of AI while ensuring the highest standards of security, sustainability, and efficiency. As we move forward, we are committed to supporting the rapid growth of AI and helping shape a smarter, more connected future.”

The construction of the new AI Data Centre Park will be completed in four phases, with initial capacity of 80 MW in Phase 1 which will be scalable to 160 MW in Phase 4. The park will be built using advanced liquid cooling technology – direct-to-chip and the Varuna liquid immersion cooling system, RackBank’s in-house, patented technology which optimises power usage and enhances energy efficiency. This system reduces cooling costs by up to 70%, offering a significant improvement over traditional cooling method.

Speaking at the inauguration of RackBank’s new AI Datacentre Park, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief of Minister of Chhattisgarh, said, “Chhattisgarh is rapidly emerging as the next big IT hub of India. Today marks a significant milestone in Chhattisgarh’s journey towards digital transformation. The launch of RackBank’s cutting-edge AI Data Centre Park marks a major step in our journey towards a digital and knowledge-driven economy. Backed by our progressive industrial policy, this project will boost innovation, attract investments, create quality jobs, and strengthen our digital infrastructure. Chhattisgarh is proud to lead from the front in building the future of technology and AI in India.”

RackBank says that the AI Data Centre Park will put Raipur on India’s digital innovation map, opening growth avenues in Healthcare, Education, Agri tech and more across Chhattisgarh. The strategic central location offers numerous advantages, including low latency across India, making it an ideal hub for AI and cloud services nationwide. An additional 2.70 hectares has been earmarked at the Chhattisgarh SEZ to deliver high-quality, cost-effective services. The new AI Data Centre Park is expected to create variety of job opportunities, with plans to employ 200 people in five years and the potential to scale up to 500 people.

Rajat Kumar, Secretary Commerce & Industries, Government of Chhattisgarh, notes, “The inauguration of this state-of-the-art AI Data Centre Park marks a significant milestone in Chhattisgarh’s journey to becoming a global leader in digital infrastructure. This facility not only strengthens our position as the backbone of India’s data economy, but also exemplifies our commitment to sustainable growth through green technology. With strategic locations in Raipur, we are poised to meet the growing demand for data storage and processing, creating thousands of high-skilled jobs and attracting substantial investments to the state.”

AI Data Centre Park highlights:

• Power secured: Construction in four phases with 80 MW in Phase 1 scalable to 160 MW in Phase 4

• Built for AI: Capacity for more than 1,00,000 GPUs, making it one of the largest AI-focused data centres in India

• Advanced cooling: Direct-to-chip and Varuna liquid immersion cooling system – RackBank’s in-house technology which optimises power usage and enhances energy efficiency

• Latency: Low latency across India

• Flexible rack density: Flexible rack density options ranging from 80 kW – 200 kW per rack

• Scalability for future growth: Designed for scalability to meet future AI computing demands

• Global AI training capability: Bring global AI training demand

• Efficient power usage: Run and operate on clean energy and lower water usage

• Future-proof GPU infrastructure: Following NVIDIA’s future roadmap chips, GPU’s design will be as per NVIDA standards.

The new Data Centre Park was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai in the presence of Shri Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Honourable Minister, Commerce & Industries, Government of Chhattisgarh and Shri OP Choudhary, Honourable Minister, Finance, Housing & Environment, Government of Chhattisgarh.