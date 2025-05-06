Battery remote monitoring to enhance security and efficiency

Author: Simon Rowley

With security coming first for data centres, and efficiency improvement a crucial element, leagend’s battery remote monitoring solution provides reliable battery monitoring for UPS batteries to ensure stable power supply in data centres to improve both security and efficiency.

It aims to ensure the efficient and safe operation of data centre backup batteries through real-time monitoring and management of battery pack status. It collects key data like battery voltage, internal resistance, current and temperature in real time, and transmits the data to the remote monitoring platform via 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or wired transmission. Through data analysis, it sends battery SoH (State of Health), lifespan prediction and failure warnings to help customers optimise battery usage, extend battery lifespan and ensure stable power supply.

The battery remote monitoring solution from leagend is developed for various applications like energy storages, electric vehicles, data centres, telecom bases and industrial equipment.

– leagend Solutions has been specialising in researching and developing batteries technologies, battery testing technologies, battery monitoring and managing systems and solutions ever since the company’s establishment in 2014. Intelligence, precision, safety and low energy consumption are always the foundation and ideology of its technology research and development.

Until now, leagend Solutions has offered the following innovations: smart lead-acid battery testers, UPS battery monitoring solutions, lead-acid battery charger ODM solutions, Coulomb counter solutions, and more. The company’s battery products have been widely applied to multiple professional fields such as lead-acid battery manufacturing, data centre power supply chains, energy-saving, renewable energy, telecoms, and emergency backup power applications.

To find out more, click here.