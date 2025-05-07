Beyond.pl launches sovereign AI factory in Poland

Author: Simon Rowley

Beyond.pl has announced the launch of a sovereign AI factory at its 100MW data centre campus in Poznan, Poland.

The company is reportedly one of the first in the central eastern European (CEE) market to commercially deploy and provide a comprehensive platform offering support for the full scope AI development suite including AIaaS, GPU as a Service (GPUaaS), NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, data centre, infrastructure, and managed services.

Adopting AI for the purposes of supporting transformation and building a competitive advantage requires fast access to large-scale, state-of-the-art computing power on demand. To meet this demand, Beyond.pl and Pure Storage, an IT specialist that delivers advanced data storage technology and services, entered into a definitive agreement to provide access to sovereign next-generation infrastructure and software services to facilitate AI deployments in collaboration with NVIDIA.

Beyond.pl’s newest offering is based on NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, AI supercomputing infrastructure and software. Leveraging the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture, NVIDIA DGX B200, interconnected and scaled with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, can handle diverse workloads, making it ideal for tech pioneers building, testing, and scaling AI innovations.

It is believed to be the first offering on the CEE market based on NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX B200 systems and Pure Storage FlashBlade, a consolidated scale-out file and object storage platform. With the launch of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD in Beyond.pl’s campus, enterprises have access to the scale and performance needed to power the next wave of AI projects, including for training and inference purposes. Companies interested in benefiting from the cutting-edge NVIDIA platform can submit orders now to Beyond.pl.

To accelerate AI adoption, Beyond.pl offers access to NVIDIA AI Enterprise – a cloud-native software platform that streamlines development and deployment of AI based solutions. NVIDIA NIM, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, is a set of easy-to-use microservices that optimise model performance with security, support, and stability, ensuring transition from prototype to production. Available ready-to-use tools, libraries and frameworks enhance speed of AI deployments to improve operational efficiency, enhance productivity, and achieve faster insights.

Wojciech Stramski, Beyond.pl CEO, comments, “We are investing in cutting-edge infrastructure and software that provides gigantic computing power so that businesses driving innovation in Poland and the CEE region can do so while ensuring control over data and the IP that they create with the ability to competitively scale their innovations globally, without any constraints. Investing in AI is fundamental for helping our economy to grow and compete with international players.

“The introduction of the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, the world’s most modern AI supercomputer, to Beyond.pl eliminates the critical problem of lack of access to sovereign high-performance computing power to further the democratisation of access to AI.”

To provide the best possible multi-dimensional performance, Beyond.pl aligned on a partnership with Pure Storage. Pure Storage delivers FlashBlade//S500 systems, a consolidated scale-out file and object storage platform certified for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD. Deployed with DGX SuperPOD and connected with NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet networking, Pure Storage FlashBlade allows for processing multiple data streams simultaneously, reducing the time spent waiting for data to load, and accelerating the entire model training process and inference workloads giving customers the confidence they need to accelerate enterprise AI training with a high-performance storage platform that is flexible, reliable, space and energy-efficient, as well as future-proof to growing AI needs.

Omar Akar, RVP, METCA region, Pure Storage, comments, “We are delighted to support Beyond.pl and its customers throughout the CEE region. Our partnership provides organisations with access to solutions which will enhance AI projects through validated designs to support customer’s complex needs. Pure Storage’s enterprise capabilities, experience in scaling AI solutions for customers, and seamless SuperPOD integration with FlashBlade means we’re well positioned to support Beyond.pl’s AI factory. We look forward to further collaboration with NVIDIA and Beyond.pl on this exciting new venture.”

Beyond. pl’s complex offering is also an excellent option for companies looking to right size their investment in AI transformation. The service allows for the sizing of AI workloads with just the right amount of computing to align investments in GPU infrastructure and eliminates the requirement to build and maintain data centres to host acquired GPU infrastructure.

Beyond.pl`s GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software infrastructure is physically located on its data centre campus in Poznan, Poland. The services are compliant with best practices for sovereign data maintenance and are fully compliant with EU regulations, including the AI Act, GDPR, and NIS2. Data used to train AI models or for inference purposes is under full control of the customer in order to minimise any unauthorised access to critical data.

Beyond.pl’s current launch is the first phase of a larger project which aims to build a large scale sovereign AI Factory on Beyond.pl’s data centre campus. The company plans to leverage its data centre infrastructure with optimal latency, renewable energy, and efficient power usage efficiencies to host the most performant, full-stack accelerated NVIDIA computing platforms. Beyond.pl is ready to deliver high density colocation of up to 140kW per rack for the purposes of hosting accelerated AI infrastructure on its campus, which has up to 100MW committed power.