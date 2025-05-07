R&M introduces inteliPhy digital solution portfolio

Author: Simon Rowley

R&M, a globally active Swiss developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, is realigning its digital inteliPhy solutions.

“We are developing inteliPhy into a consistently application-oriented suite with four application areas and up to seven software packages that all interact flexibly and work in a manufacturer-agnostic manner,” says Product Manager, Dr. Sophia Borowka. In this way, R&M is aiming to meet the different requirements of users and markets in a more differentiated way.

inteliPhy, R&M’s software, has always been able to do more than just data centre infrastructure management (DCIM). In order to take this fact into account, the software has been expanded to three application areas. Its use as a design tool is aimed at planners. Among other things, it includes features for cross-site infrastructure planning, collaboration, drawing and material list creation. Its use as a CMS (cable management system) supports the infrastructure management of complex office buildings and public transport and communications networks.

This is where R&M combines all functions for connectivity, asset management, compliance and sustainability. Its use as a DCIM tool covers an operation manager’s entire work area. The features support the monitoring of the active infrastructure including IT equipment across several sites and asset management, which leads to increased availability, enables cost management and speeds up operational readiness. Last but not least, automated infrastructure management (AIM) enables real-time monitoring of the otherwise passive patch panels. It is the last module of the inteliPhy suite and connects hardware and software.

In addition to the basic package inteliPhy Core, the three software application areas Design, CMS and DCIM contain further ready-made application packages. Visualisations, reporting, user management and templates for the model library are included by default. Customers can add or deselect application packages as required. “You only subscribe to what you need,” says Sophia Borowka. The application packages offer solutions for KPIs, workflows, automation, geolocation, monitoring, AIM, capacity and asset management including warehousing, for example. R&M also supports APIs for connecting to other management and control systems.

