Aligned and Lambda to power next-gen AI infrastructure

Author: Simon Rowley

Aligned Data Centers, a technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive scale data centres and build-to-scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, has announced a partnership with Lambda, the AI developer cloud, to provide customers with data centre infrastructure and an AI cloud platform ready to sustainably accelerate their AI growth. Lambda will occupy Aligned’s newest Dallas-Fort Worth area facility, DFW-04, which will be designed to be a liquid-cooled data centre capable of supporting the highest-density Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).

“We’re proud to partner with Lambda to support the buildout of its GPU cloud infrastructure, accelerated by NVIDIA, for AI deployments, which is transforming how AI developers innovate and businesses utilising AI models operate,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “Particularly in Dallas, where demand for AI computation space has spiked interest in a growing market, combining a GPU cloud built specifically for AI workloads with an AI-ready data centre designed with liquid cooling technologies capable of supporting the highest-density environments will be a game changer.”

Aligned is at the forefront of building and operating adaptive data centres that future-proof IT infrastructure and provide seamless flexibility for transitions between a variety of deployments ranging from enterprise applications, to cloud, and high-density AI implementation. The company’s ultra-scalable and flexible Adaptive Modular Infrastructure (AMI) and innovative air, liquid, and hybrid cooling solutions future-proof IT deployments, mitigate IT obsolescence, and maximise asset lifespan.

While committing to sustainability as a core pillar of its customer-focused business strategy, the company has been advancing data centre energy efficiency and cooling technologies for more than a decade, including its patented Delta3 air-cooled system. Aligned’s patent-pending DeltaFlow liquid cooling system delivers excellent performance for AI innovation, supporting virtually any density and GPU cloud requirement, and the company’s scalable, sustainable infrastructure is enabling next-generation AI workloads. Aligned says that its partnership with Lambda exemplifies its dedication to leading AI service providers.

Lambda’s AI Developer Cloud is used by AI engineers and industry experts who have shaped modern artificial intelligence. The partnership with Aligned will see Lambda’s AI Cloud platform integrated into the company’s new DFW-04 data centre, which is currently under construction in Plano, Texas. A determinative factor of this alliance is that Aligned’s seamless and adaptive infrastructure for next-gen AI will easily support infrastructure accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell and NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra, as well as the future generations of AI platforms.

“With its unrelenting focus on driving disruptive innovation in data centre design, energy efficiency and cooling, Aligned is the ideal partner to help Lambda build large, flexible space that meets the AI demands of today and tomorrow,” comments Lambda VP, Data Center Infrastructure, Ken Patchett. “Deploying AI at scale is no easy feat, and Aligned’s ability to rapidly deliver AI-ready infrastructure, along with its passion for supporting customers with a consistently high-touch, world-class experience, is instrumental to meet the aggressive scale, quality and speed standards Lambda sets for its public and private deployments.”

For more from Aligned Data Centers, click here.