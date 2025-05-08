Portus Data Centers announces additional facility for Munich

Author: Simon Rowley

Portus Data Centers has announced the further expansion of its Munich colocation campus with the construction of an additional 5.5 MW facility – Portus Data Centers Munich 2 (MUC2). This will add a further 2,200 square metres of white space and increase the total IT load capacity available to 7 MW.

Construction of the new Tier III+ carrier-neutral data centre has already started on the Munich campus and initial capacity will be delivered in late 2026. The new data centre will be fully EnEfG (German Energy Efficiency law) compliant and will cater for workloads ranging from normal power densities all the way to AI and HPC workloads including ultra-high density using liquid cooling. As such Portus has developed an AI Native reference design that makes the data centre fully future-proof. Providing energy efficiencies of PUE 1.2 or lower, it will use 100% renewably sourced power and the latest cooling technologies.

Portus Data Centers Munich serves the largest concentration of GDP in Germany, the company reports, meeting the growing digital requirements of local enterprises and service providers alongside multinational providers requiring compliance with data sovereignty regulations as well as secure, compliant, scalable and low latency facilities.

“With the investment and expansion at the Munich site we are not only setting technological but also ecological standards,” says Marco Kain, Managing Director, Portus Data Centers Munich. “Our new data centre is more than just a building – it is a clear commitment to digital sovereignty, sustainability and innovative strength in Germany. We are creating a platform on which our customers can shape their digital future, securely and reliably.”

Adriaan Oosthoek, Chairman, Portus Data Centers, adds, “Our new development at Portus Data Centers Munich marks an important milestone and aligns with our buy and build growth strategy for the DACH region. It is therefore only a first step, and we will continue to add capacity as necessary across the region to meet the strong demand for sustainable high-performance, low-latency IT infrastructure.”

Eoghan Cremin, Operations Director at Mercury Construction, comments, “We are proud to continue our partnership with Portus on this significant project following the successful completion of the pre-construction phase. The main contract marks an exciting next step and we look forward to bringing our extensive experience, innovative approach and cutting-edge technology to deliver this advanced data centre extension in Munich.

“Our team is fully committed to ensuring a seamless integration with the existing facility, managing complex logistics within a constrained site, and delivering to the highest standards while remaining considerate of the local community and environment. We value the trust Portus Data Centers has placed in Mercury and are excited to continue working together to bring this project to life.”

