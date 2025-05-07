Techno Digital to power India’s digital infrastructure

Author: Simon Rowley

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. (TEECL), one of India’s most trusted names in power infrastructure for over four decades, has officially launched Techno Digital Infra Pvt, its wholly-owned digital infrastructure arm.

Backed by an ambitious investment plan of $1 billion, Techno Digital plans an integrated network of hyperscale and edge data centres targeting a cumulative capacity of 250 MW spread across the country. This strategic move marks a transformative leap to revolutionise India’s digital economy, aligned with the Government of India’s flagship programme, Digital India.

Rooted in strong credentials of engineering, procurement and construction excellence, TEECL is leveraging its deep domain expertise in power infrastructure and sustainability to build an efficient, reliable, and eco-conscious network of data centres. The launch of Techno Digital underscores the Group’s vision to become a cornerstone in India’s data revolution – bringing scalable, secure, and low-latency digital infrastructure to metro and non-metro regions alike.

“The decision to enter the digital infrastructure space is both timely and visionary,” says Padam Prakash Gupta, Managing Director, Techno Electric & Engineering. “India’s data economy is poised for exponential growth, and with our legacy in power infrastructure and EPC, we see ourselves as natural enablers of this transformation. Techno Digital is not just a business venture – it’s a national mission to bridge the digital divide and power a truly connected India.”

The journey begins at Chennai, where Techno is building a 36 MW hyperscale data centre within SIPCOT IT Park, Siruseri. This Rated-3 facility spans approximately two Lakh square foot, houses up to 2,400 racks, and integrates renewable energy with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for continuous sustainability, adiabatic cooling for water efficiency (WUE), 25% green cover and a facility design PUE of 1.35. Future locations for hyperscale facilities include Kolkata and Noida, positioning Techno Digital as a key player in supporting India’s digital growth.

“We are not just building data centres, we are powering India’s digital revolution,” adds Amit Agrawal, President, Techno Digital. “Our hybrid strategy integrating hyperscale and edge will redefine how data is hosted, processed, and delivered. Whether it’s AI, OTT, fintech, or governance, our infrastructure is designed for the next decade of digital growth. We are empowering our ecosystem partners to offer unique solutions around cloud, security and managed services, thereby ensuring cutting edge technology’s ubiquitous availability and affordability.

As part of its nation-building vision, Techno has partnered with RailTel Corporation of India, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, to develop edge data centres in 102 cities across 23 Indian states. This landmark project will be the largest deployments of its kind, bringing low-latency computing closer to users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, empowering sectors such as AI, BFSI, telecom, OTT, e-sports, healthcare, e-governance, and manufacturing.

“This partnership with RailTel embodies our core belief that digital infrastructure should be democratised to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge-based economy,” says Ankit Saraiya, Director & CEO, Techno Electric & Engineering. “From AI workloads and 5G to cloud-native applications, we’re enabling India to process data where it’s consumed, reducing latency, energy use, and cost. Our edge deployment model is not just technically superior, it’s a complete ecosystem that encompasses all aspects of a digital infrastructure. We are honoured to be RailTel’s trusted partner in this national mission.”