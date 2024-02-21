Genetec and Total Security Protection (TSP) have joined forces to bring you the latest in unified security for data centres at Data Centre World 2024, taking place on 6-7 March at ExCeL London.

Genetec builds physical security solutions that allow you to see, know, and understand your environment. TSP provides enterprise security solutions, as well as excellent system integration standards and exceptional aftercare support.

The bespoke enterprise solutions will evolve with you to transform the daily security and operations of your facilities.

Find out how Genetec and TSP can help:

Maximise your availability

Unlock efficiencies

Mitigate risk

Reduce costs

Streamline compliance

To learn more about how Genetec and TSP can help you meet your requirements and overcome your security challenges, visit at Stand D570.

To register for the event, click here: https://www.tsp.co.uk/2024/02/04/dcw-24/