Evolution Data Centres (EDC) has announced that they have signed a joint venture agreement with Central Pattana PCL to design, build and operate a carrier-neutral data centre in central Bangkok.

The partnership will see the development of a new 34MW, sustainably focused, carrier-neutral data centre facility in Thailand. It will provide world-class infrastructure to support the digital economy and meet the growing demand for cloud and data centre services in the country.

EDC have selected Thailand as part of their strategy to focus on growing markets and because of the country’s high internet usage and technology-savvy population. As part of their commitment to build greener data centres, they will work with Central Pattana to ensure that the new data centre will minimise its impact on the environment.

This announcement further builds on the company’s growth into the emerging economies across Asia, following the notice earlier this year of their entry into the Philippines market.

“We are excited to be partnering with Central Pattana PCL to bring our expertise to Thailand,” says Darren Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Evolution Data Centres. “Thailand is an important, high-growth market, for us, and we are committed to delivering world-class infrastructure to support the country’s digital transformation. We have seen some of the major cloud providers recently move into the country, we look forward to combining the strengths of EDC and Central Pattana PCL to build and operate a hyperscale, greener data centre, to underpin the future growth.”

“Central Pattana is proud to partner with EDC to bring cutting-edge technology to Thailand,” says Mr Phoom Chirathivat, Head of Hotel and Alternative Investments. “This joint venture marks a significant milestone for our company and is in line with our vision to become a leading mixed-use property developer regionally which includes digital infrastructure in Thailand. With EDC’s expertise in data centre solutions, we are confident that our partnership will contribute to the growth of Thailand’s digital economy.”

The joint venture represents a significant investment by Central Pattana PCL in Thailand’s digital economy and underscores its commitment to developing world-class infrastructure to support the country’s growing technology sector. Phase 1 of the new Bangkok facility is expected to be operational in H2 2024.