Cologix has announced the completion and pre-lease of its new, 120MW Scalelogix data centre in Northern Virginia.
Built within seven months, from permitting to commissioning, the three-story, 455,000 sq.ft. Scalelogix ASH1 data centre, located in Ashburn, Virginia, is designed for hyperscalers’ massive capacity and edge traffic demands from the ground up. This facility has been pre-leased by a major global technology company and went into service in May 2023.
“We are aggressively expanding our hyperscale edge portfolio across North America in response to growing demand from major global cloud providers and large digital enterprises,” says Chris Heinrich, Chief Revenue Officer, Cologix. “With their massive scale and top-tier performance, our data centres provide high-speed, ultra-low latency and highly secure access to fixed, 5G and public cloud networks that today’s businesses require for success.”
The Scalelogix ASH1 facility is located in a global corridor known as ‘Data Center Alley.’ The city of Ashburn is an interconnection hub for the eastern US and a gateway to Europe with the concentration of cloud computing infrastructure. Colocation and connectivity in this area provide a strategic advantage to customers who want easy and secure access to a critical global data corridor. ASH1 is one of three new Scalelogix data centres to be launched in the next year, including facilities planned in Columbus, Ohio and Montrèal, Canada.
“Many positive factors contributed to the project’s successful and efficient timeline, including transparent partnerships and communications with all parties involved every step of the way,” says Cologix’s Chief Development Officer, Nathan Hazelwood. “I am so proud and appreciative of the entire team, our invaluable partners and vendors, as we’ve built a superior facility that will provide exceptional capabilities for our customers doing business at the digital edge.”
The company’s new facility is designed with the following features:
- Cooling system is designed for maximum energy efficiency complete with free cooling capability designed and built-in day one. It also includes hot aisle containment with up to 35 cabinets per row.
- The facility provides Ashburn Meet-Me-Rooms (MMRs) designed for hyperscalers and customers. It is also part of its interconnection ecosystem of 700+ network providers, 350+ cloud providers, 30+ public cloud onramps and six internet exchanges. Includes multiple physically separated, diverse and secure MMRs while offering multiple diverse fibre entrance vaults to the campus.
- Its security office includes an anti-intrusion system, closed-circuit television (CCTV) system, biometric scanners and badge access.
- 30% of the building is programmed for customers’ needs inclusive of dedicated office space, storage and other amenities.
- This is built with MERs, which are prefabricated modular assemblies built out with electrical infrastructure that can be rapidly deployed at a data centre facility. MERs support a wide range of equipment with varying contents dependent on customer needs and electrical topography.
- The facility will have several EV charging stations available for all customers, employees, vendors and partners to use while at the data centre.
- It recycled the majority of copper, steel, refrigerants and concrete from the prior structure that was in place while constructing ASH1, reducing the use of new materials and disposing of other materials in an environmentally conscience way.