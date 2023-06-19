Secure I.T. Environments has announced the completion of a project for Barnet Hospital, designing, supplying and installing one of its custom 42U Micro Data Centre 3 at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), supporting those wards.

The new edge micro data centre provides critical network services and communications for the operational side of the ICU, and includes passive air-conditioning for up to a 12kW load. Designed to a high security specification, the cabinet is secure against access or damage by the general public, and will provide a new level of reliability over the previous data centre.

It has taken three days to install, and involved the movement of equipment between old and new cabinets, structured cabling of the new cabinet, power supply installation, and testing. Secure I.T. Environments will also be providing maintenance for the cooling system in the new data centre.

Chris Wellfair, Project Director at Secure I.T. Environments, says, “Intensive Care Units can be one of the most challenging locations in a hospital to install a data centre as reliability and security are critical characteristics for any technology used. Our micro data centre range not only meet that standard, but can handle high density applications with ease, and fit elegantly and quietly into any environment.”