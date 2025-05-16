Duos Edge AI confirms edge data centre deployment goal

Author: Simon Rowley

Duos Technologies Group, through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI – a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined edge data centre solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment – has announced that the company is on pace to have 15 edge data centres under contract by the end of 2025.

The company states that the additional deployments are a contributor toward solving the United States’ growing demand for low-latency data processing through localised digital infrastructure.

Duos Edge AI continues to advance its partnership with Accu-Tech, whose US-based project management of manufacturing partners and distribution capabilities provide a reliable and cost-effective supply chain. This alignment not only accelerates deployment timelines but also helps shield Duos Edge AI from global supply chain disruptions and tariff-related pressures, further strengthening its delivery commitment.

“Through our partnership with Accu-Tech, we are executing with speed, precision, and reliability,” says Doug Recker, President and Founder of Duos Edge AI. “We’ve commercially identified at least nine EDC placements and are finalising real estate and contractual agreements across multiple markets. These facilities will serve as high-density, resilient digital hubs that support education, emergency services, AI development, and more – right where they’re needed most.”

Accu-Tech’s strategic involvement has been vital to Duos Edge AI’s rapid deployment model. “We’re proud to support Duos Edge AI with project management of domestic manufacturing and supply solutions that keep their deployments agile and shielded from global volatility,” notes Nathan Ball, Senior Director of Data Centre Infrastructure Solutions at Accu-Tech. “This partnership showcases the power of collaboration in accelerating innovation while remaining resilient in today’s dynamic market.”

Duos Edge AI’s modular edge data centres are SOC 2 Type II compliant, built with N+1 architecture and robust dual backup generators. These facilities are designed to bring reliable, localised computing power closer to users, enabling real-time data processing and improving digital access where it is needed most. The company’s 2025 deployment plan focuses on underserved communities in the US across Texas, the Midwest, and the Southeast – supporting critical infrastructure, education networks, healthcare systems (including telemedicine and EHR), and AI workloads.

