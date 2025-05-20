L2Tek brings 800G transceivers to UK data centres

Author: Joe Peck

L2Tek, a leading distributor of high-performance broadcast and AV components and sub-assemblies, has introduced a portfolio of 800G optical transceivers from leading manufacturers Eoptolink and Gigalight. These modules are aimed at UK broadcasters and data centre operators seeking to future-proof their networks and meet the rigorous demands of increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications.

As data volumes surge and broadcast infrastructure continues to evolve, the need for faster, more efficient interconnect solutions has never been greater. L2Tek’s distribution of new 800G solutions seeks to ensure UK customers can access reliable, high-performance transceivers that support a wide range of deployment scenarios, from short-reach data centre interconnects to long-haul transport links.

Both manufacturers offer complementary technologies built around industry-standard OSFP and QSFP-DD form factors, ensuring integration with existing network infrastructure. Modules are compliant with CMIS 4.0 or newer and fully support IEEE 802.3 and QSFP-DD MSA specifications, delivering interoperability, network stability and responsiveness, especially suitable for AI applications.

For high-density data centre environments, short-reach modules utilise 850nm VCSEL technology to support multimode fibre (MMF) connections up to 100 metres. For longer distances, silicon photonics-based DR8, DR8+, and DR8++ transceivers offer single-mode fibre (SMF) connectivity at 1310nm, ranging from 500 metres to 10 kilometres.

For greater flexibility, both manufacturers provide dual-channel modules such as 2xFR4 and 2xLR4, enabling two independent 400G channels per module over SMF. These would be suited to staged migrations or cost-sensitive projects. Eoptolink additionally offers features such as OSFP ZR coherent modules, compliant with OIF-800ZR standards for transport up to 120km, and liquid-cooled OSFP modules for high-density installations where thermal performance is critical.

“The availability of 800G modules from both Gigalight and Eoptolink represents a significant step forward in high-speed optical networking for the UK market,” says Mark Scott-South, Director at L2Tek. “We expect many new and existing customers to leverage the next generation of transceivers, empowering them to scale efficiently, reduce latency, and manage overall network resilience, whether they are broadcasting live UHD content or managing hyperscale data operations.”