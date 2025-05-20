Data Centre Marketing Club formed to champion best practice

Author: Joe Peck

Senior leaders from the digital infrastructure sector have formed a first of its kind Data Centre Marketing Club – enabling PR, Marketing and Social Media professionals to collaborate, share knowledge, and champion branding, marketing, and storytelling best practices across the data centre community.

Co-founded by Giuseppe Caltabiano, Senior Marketing Director, AVK; Andy Davis, Director, DataX Connect, and host of the Inside Data Centre Podcast; Nicola Hayes, Chief Marketing Officer, Platform Markets Group; Adam Nethersole, Vice President Marketing, Kao Data; and Rory Flashman-Wells, Managing Director, Spa Communications, the open community aims to address the negative perception of data centres by improving marketing and communications about the industry’s role in technological innovation and sustainability, as well as its position as a global platform for economic growth.

Further, by encouraging cross-industry learning and providing members with both the foundational tools and a forum to enhance their skillsets, the community plans to help marketers better understand their strategic value to digital infrastructure organisations, and develop the confidence to create campaigns that deliver demonstrable outcomes for leadership teams.

On 22 May 2025, the Data Centre Marketing Club hosts its first, free-to-attend Masterclass event, ‘Cutting Through the Noise’, at legal firm Norton Rose Fullbright – exploring the critical role of brand in business growth, and how marketers can accelerate impact by delivering a joined-up approach to sales, marketing, and communications strategies.

Open to marketing, PR, and social media professionals across the industry, key sessions will include ‘The ROI of Brand Building in B2B’, led by Prof. Charles Graham of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute; ‘Building a standout brand in the data centre sector’ featuring James Dunn, Co-Founder and Creative Director WeDoCo, and Giuseppe Caltabiano, Senior Marketing Director, AVK; and ‘The ROI of Storytelling’ by Tim Love, Founder, CFH London.

Additionally, Andy Davis, Director, DataX Connect, and host of the Inside Data Centre Podcast, and Josie Hughes, Director of Marketing, Strategy, and Culture, DataX Connect, will discuss ‘The role of marketing in attracting talent’, while Adam Nethersole, VP Marketing, Kao Data, and Rory Flashman-Wells, MD, Spa Communications, will present on ‘Making Markets’, exploring the role of PR in propelling business growth.

The day ends with ‘The Storytelling Panel’, featuring Georgia Lewis Anderson, Co-Founder, Lantyn, and previously Generative AI Content Strategist, Meta, Katryna Turner, Global Brand Strategist, PwC, and Duncan White, Senior Director of Communications & Marketing at AtlasEdge. This is followed by an ‘Ask the Experts’ session moderated by Kristy Harrower, Partner at Norton Rose Fullbright, featuring key insights from Sue Jones, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Digital Realty, Katryna Turner.

“Feedback from the initial discussions at Data Centre Marketing Club found that brand and content strategies are often overlooked when it comes to digital infrastructure marketing,” says Nicola Hayes, CMO, Platform Markets Group. “As such, we developed the key themes for our first masterclass to meet these challenges head on – explaining the strategic role of brand, PR, and storytelling in business growth and enabling marketers to justify budget allocation directly to these areas.”

“Today there’s this misconception that marketing in the digital infrastructure sector must be overly technical and driven by activation, but that’s absolutely not true. The foundations of marketing – brand building, positioning, and storytelling – don’t change just because your product is more complex,” explains Giuseppe Caltabiano, Senior Marketing Director, AVK. “Our first event brings together a host of speakers to encourage cross-industry learning, and I’d like to extend our collective thanks to Norton Rose Fullbright for hosting us.”

“When I first started the Inside Data Centre Podcast I don’t think I realised the potential that building a personal brand would have on our business, or how quickly it would transform our growth trajectory,” notes Andy Davis, Director, DataX Connect. “This event will enable attendees to understand what it takes to cut through the noise and learn how different organisations approach PR, marketing and brand – the only question now is, are you in?”