R&M launches latest inteliPhy software suite

Author: Simon Rowley

R&M, the Swiss developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, has launched the sixth generation of the inteliPhy software suite on the market. The scope of application has been significantly expanded, and according to R&M, inteliPhy 6.0 thinks beyond the infrastructure of an individual data centre.

This makes it easier to plan the expansion of fibre optic infrastructures between several data centres or at a larger site, the company states. To this end, R&M has equipped the software with geoinformation system (GIS) functions for geolocalisation in longitude and latitude. In particular, the software also offers a unique height service, which leads to significantly more precise values when calculating underground cable lengths.

inteliPhy 6.0 can visualise telecom, provider and campus networks, as well as underground cable runs. The software from R&M also supports the local and remote management of the infrastructure of external sites such as edge data centres, for example.

With inteliPhy, users can plan the infrastructure of a gray space and now also the cages in colocation data centres three-dimensionally. Components such as racks, patch panels, flexible enclosures, cable ducts, trunk cables and active equipment are added from the model library using drag and drop. Components can now also be searched for using part numbers. A new feature is the ability to design customised data centre spaces instead of using fixed-size tiles, thus increasing flexibility.

R&M’s ActiPower connector strips for power distribution can now also be integrated using drag and drop. This means that with inteliPhy 6.0, iPDUs can be integrated at the click of a mouse. They are assigned to the object identifiers (OIDs) and their data is scaled or named in such a way that it is easy to understand. This allows the operator to manage the power distribution in the racks without errors.

R&M offers the inteliPhy trial versions here.

For more from R&M, click here.