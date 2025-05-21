Durata acquires Tolley Fabrications

Author: Joe Peck

Durata, a leading provider of critical power and modular data centre infrastructure solutions, is accelerating its growth and strengthening its position in the rapidly expanding global critical power and data centre market with the strategic acquisition of Tolley Fabrications, a fabrication specialist based in County Durham, UK.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Durata, bringing its fabrication process in-house for the first time. By integrating critical manufacturing processes, Durata seeks to enhance quality control, streamline operations, and deliver scalable data centre solutions at speed to its international client base.

The move forms part of a broader growth strategy that aims to enable the company to deliver on the growing global demand for critical power and data centre solutions. John McGee, Managing Director of Durata, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Alan Tolley and his highly skilled team to Durata. Their expertise in precision fabrication perfectly complements our vision of delivering integrated data centre infrastructure solutions.

“This acquisition is not simply about achieving greater efficiency and operational control, it represents a strategic investment in our long-term capability and significantly strengthens how we deliver for our valued clients worldwide.”

Alan Tolley, the founder of Tolley Fabrications, concurs, “Joining forces with Durata marks an exciting new chapter for us.

“We have worked hard to build a strong reputation for quality, precision, and reliability, and now we have the opportunity to take that expertise even further as an integral part of a forward-thinking company that is committed to long-term investment and growth.

“This move brings real potential – not just for our combined teams, but for the customers we support.

“Becoming part of the Durata team gives us the opportunity to expand our reach globally, evolve our capabilities, and offer enhanced solutions to a rapidly evolving market.”

With this acquisition, Durata desires to capitalise on the unprecedented global demand for scalable, innovative, and efficient data centre solutions, as well as to position the company to meet the complex and evolving needs of businesses across the globe.

Several key factors are highlighting the critical importance of robust data centre infrastructure. The exponential rise in cloud services, the explosion of data generated by the proliferation of smart devices, the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence (AI), and the ever-increasing demand for faster internet speeds, such as 5G, have made data centres more critical than ever before.

John says, “With our fabrication capabilities now integrated in-house, we have complete control over the entire design, build, delivery, and ongoing maintenance process – enabling us to move faster, work smarter, and remain agile and responsive to adapt to our customers’ evolving needs.

“As AI, cloud technologies, and smart devices reshape industries worldwide, we’re leading the way in providing the critical infrastructure that powers this transformation.

“Durata is at the forefront, delivering innovative infrastructure solutions that empower businesses to scale rapidly and operate with greater resilience.

“Our integrated fabrication capability ensures we remain agile and responsive to global market dynamics, setting new standards for quality and speed in data centre delivery.”