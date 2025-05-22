Data centre industry faces dire skills shortage

Author: Joe Peck

As part of its campaign to address the ongoing skills shortage in the data centre and IT industry, HireHigher surveyed sixth-form students at its most recent Student Showcase. The event brought together leading data centre developers and operators with 90 sixth-form students from three London schools, making it the UK’s largest student-facing digital infrastructure conference.

The initiative is a part of HireHigher’s mission to improve careers advice in schools and partner with organisations to create real action within the industry to attract new talent.

The students were asked to write down their biggest concerns about leaving the sixth form. The research reveals significant worries about university acceptance, career choices, financial stability, and the fear of making wrong decisions.

One in five of the students recorded being unsure about their career path as their chief concern, underscoring the need for stronger and perhaps broader career and employability guidance. Interestingly, 14% of the students’ leading fear is that they will regret their decisions, with many writing about the fear of not making the most of their potential.

Addressing the findings, Adelle Desouza, founder of HireHigher, comments, “The transition from school to adult life is a huge step that many students find difficult, which is reflected in their shared concerns. To see fear rank so highly is a huge worry.

“I would like to see more working professionals mentoring young adults, going into schools and youth centres, talking to them about their options, and sharing their stories – warts and all, of how they got to where they are and what they do in their jobs. Most people don’t have a smooth transition from school to adult life. Understanding this and knowing there are many options and ways into different industries will hopefully work to eradicate the fear gripping young people, at a time that should be premised on excitement for their future.”

