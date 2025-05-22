Duos Edge AI to launch new data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Duos Technologies Group, through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, a provider of Edge Data Center (EDC) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Region 3 Education Service Center (ESC) to deploy a new EDC in Victoria, Texas. This marks the latest execution in Duos Edge AI’s United States rollout strategy, reflecting continued traction in rural markets and reinforcing the company’s presence in the education sector.

The Victoria-based EDC will serve as a scalable, local computing hub supporting 37 school districts in the Region 3 footprint. Built on Duos Edge AI’s modular architecture – engineered to SOC 2 Type II compliance and backed by N+1 power redundancy and dual generators – the facility will enable low-latency access to mission-critical workloads including AI-based learning platforms, telemedicine, and EHR systems.

Dr. Morris Lyon, Executive Director of Region 3 ESC, comments, “We are proud to partner with Duos Edge AI to bring secure, innovative data solutions to the greater Victoria area. The commitment to community-based technology aligns with our mission to support the 37 districts we serve across Region 3. Together, we’re creating a safer, smarter foundation that helps schools and the community focus on what matters most: educating students.”

Doug Recker, President and Founder of Duos Edge AI, adds, “This installation strengthens our position in the education vertical while demonstrating our ability to deliver digital infrastructure in underserved regions. Our partnership with Region 3 ESC accelerates digital equity, expands our market footprint, and contributes to sustainable long-term revenue. We’re also proud to bring new job opportunities to the area and look forward to collaborating with local businesses as we continue investing in the economic and technological future of the Victoria region.”

This deployment is part of Duos Edge AI’s 2025 roadmap, which targets 15 contracted EDCs by year-end. With nine sites commercially identified and additional real estate and contractual negotiations underway, the company is on track to deliver scalable edge solutions across Texas, the US Southeast, and US Midwest – meeting the increasing demand for localised, low-latency compute infrastructure.

