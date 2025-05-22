Cloudera delivers AI-powered data visualisation in data centres

Author: Joe Peck

Cloudera, a hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, today announced the latest release of Cloudera Data Visualization, extending its AI capabilities to customers operating in on-premises environments.

This new AI tool is intended to democratise insights across the full data lifecycle by enabling data engineers, business analysts, and data scientists to communicate, collaborate, and share insights seamlessly, without compromising data security or governance.

Enterprises often struggle to appropriately visualise data due to silos across multiple platforms, complex integrations, and data governance limitations. Without a unified view, data visualisation can be incomplete or misleading, often resulting in ineffective decision-making.

Cloudera Data Visualization, now available on-premises, seeks to provide secure and integrated AI capabilities native to the Cloudera platform, as well as to empower organisations to self-service visualisation across multi-cloud and hybrid environments and the entire data lifecycle. The idea is to enable users to unlock the value of their on-prem data through out-of-the-box picturing and natural language querying.

“As enterprises continue to prioritise both multi-cloud and hybrid environments, they need to see their data as a part of a bigger picture,” says Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “Bringing together AI-driven insights, secure infrastructure, and seamless collaboration in one unified platform, users can see the missing puzzle pieces of their data, wherever they may be. It’s not just about being able to see the data, it’s about seeing how it all fits together to deliver business-critical insights.”

“As data becomes the most strategic asset for modern enterprises, Indian businesses are under growing pressure to unlock actionable insights in real time. However, fragmented architectures and evolving data governance demands impede this progress,” highlights Piyush Agarwal, SE Leader, India, Cloudera. “With Cloudera Data Visualization now available in on-premises environments, we are empowering organisations to access AI-powered insights securely, while maintaining complete control over their infrastructure. This launch underscores our commitment to supporting Indian enterprises in becoming more agile, compliant, and insight-driven amid a rapidly evolving AI and data-first economy”.

“By integrating directly with Cloudera’s unified platform, users benefit from a consistent experience, enhanced collaboration, and full lifecycle data exploration – all while retaining full control over their own infrastructure,” explains industry analyst, Sanjeev Mohan. “Now, Cloudera users can picture and share insights securely within their on-prem environment, allowing their teams to be more agile and informed in their decision-making.”