STL launches ‘India’s first’ hollow core fibre cable

Author: Joe Peck

STL, an optical and digital systems company, has introduced a hollow core fibre (HCF) cable in India, designed for data centre networks and high-frequency transmission environments.

The development focuses on reducing latency and supporting higher bandwidth demands in modern data centres, hyperscale facilities, and network infrastructure.

Unlike conventional optical fibre, which transmits light through a solid glass core, hollow core fibre uses an air-filled core. This allows signals to travel at higher speeds, with STL stating performance improvements of around 46%, alongside reduced latency and signal loss.

Noting that it is the first company to develop and manufacture this type of cable in India, STL says it is expanding its optical connectivity portfolio in response to increasing demand from AI-driven and high-performance computing environments.

The cable also incorporates a hybrid design intended to support a range of network requirements. This includes hollow core fibre for low-latency transmission, G.654.E fibre for long-distance, low-loss performance, and G.657.A1 fibre to support flexible deployment across different network types.

Hybrid design supports varied network needs

The hybrid architecture reflects the growing complexity of data centre and telecoms infrastructure, where operators require a mix of performance characteristics within a single cable system.

STL reports that the design supports both high-speed data transmission and broader network coverage, particularly in large-scale or distributed environments.

The company also states that it holds more than 780 patents and continues to focus on optical technologies aimed at increasing network capacity and efficiency.

Badri Gomatam, CTO at STL, says, “Our R&D focus has always been on solving the most complex challenges of the future. With the launch of [this] Hollow Core Fibre cable, we are providing the ‘speed-of-light’ infrastructure required for the AI revolution.

“This is a defining moment that demonstrates our capability to innovate and empower hyperscalers and data centres on a global scale.”

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