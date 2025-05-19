Vertiv accelerates AI infrastructure evolution

Author: Simon Rowley

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, today confirmed its strategic alignment with NVIDIA’s announcement of an AI roadmap to deploy 800 VDC power architectures for the next generation of AI-centric data centres. Paving the way for future-ready designs, Vertiv’s 800 VDC power portfolio is scheduled for release in the second half of 2026 – ahead of NVIDIA Kyber and NVIDIA Rubin Ultra platform rollouts.

Vertiv aligns with the NVIDIA AI roadmap to stay one GPU generation ahead, enabling customers to deploy their power and cooling infrastructure in sync with NVIDIA’s next-generation compute platforms. Vertiv provides end-to-end power, cooling, integrated infrastructure and services to support AI factories and other data centre deployments.

As rack power requirements in AI environments scale beyond 300 kilowatts, 800 VDC enables more efficient, centralised power delivery by reducing copper usage, current, and thermal losses. Vertiv’s upcoming portfolio will feature centralised rectifiers, high-efficiency DC busways, rack-level DC-DC converters, and DC-compatible backup systems, expanding its broad, end-to-end power management portfolio that already includes a robust AC power train.

“As GPUs evolve to support increasingly complex AI applications at giga-watt scale, power and cooling providers need to be equally innovative to provide energy-efficient and high-density solutions for the AI factories. While the 800 VDC portfolio is new, DC power isn’t a new direction for us, it’s a continuation of what we’ve already done at scale,” says Scott Armul, Executive Vice President of Global Portfolio and Business Units at Vertiv.

“We’ve spent decades deploying higher-voltage DC architectures across global telecom, industrial, and data centre applications. We’re entering this transition from a position of strength and bringing real-world experience to meet the demands of the AI factory.”

Vertiv’s experience in DC power spans more than two decades of ±400 VDC deployments, broadened by strategic acquisitions during the early 2000s. These solutions support critical loads in global telecom networks, integrated microgrids, and mission-critical facilities. Vertiv says that this foundation establishes the company as a trusted leader in the safe design, deployment, and operation of higher-voltage DC architectures, with proven scale, portfolio, and long-term serviceability.

Designed for homogeneous AI zones in hyperscale environments, Vertiv’s 800 VDC portfolio is a key pillar of its ‘unit of compute’ strategy – a systems-level design engineered to enable all infrastructure components – to interoperate as one modular and scalable system, matching infrastructure demands of next-generation GPUs. Vertiv’s support for both AC and DC architectures is a strategic differentiator in the evolving AI data centre landscape.

For more from Vertiv, click here.