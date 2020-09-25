Two leading players in the data centre cooling market are to go head-to-head in a live online showdown on Wednesday 14th October at 3pm BST/4pm CEST, to debate whether air or liquid represents the future of data centre cooling.

In this free to attend, US-style debate, industry leaders Airedale International and Asperitas will square up to one another in front of a live online audience to fight their respective corners and convince them that their respective technology represents the future of data centre cooling. You can be part of that audience!

Matt Evans, Technical Account Manager of UK-based air conditioning solutions provider Airedale International, will take on Rolf Brink, founder and CEO of Asperitas, in what has been dubbed ‘Cool Wars’ – a bid to decide whether air or immersion cooling will be king in the next generation of data centres. In true US style, there will be a motion presented and debated, which is,

“Immersion cooling is more energy efficient and will therefore overtake air-based systems as the preferred cooling method in most large data centres by 2030.”

Ensuring both representatives are given time to state their case and debate the other’s points, whilst making sure things don’t get out of hand, will be moderator and industry expert Mark Acton. The audience will be made up of consultants, contractors, industry experts and novices, all keen to witness this one-off event in which two competitors take on one another in a live setting, and you are invited to join in.

Airedale International has been providing air cooling solutions to data centres across the world for over 45 years and will be making the case that air cooling innovations are progressing at such a pace that there is no need for other, newer technologies.

Darren Farrar, marketing manager at Airedale International, explains: “Connectivity underpins everything we do and the data centre industry is constantly evolving to keep up with not only demand, but also its environmental responsibilities.

Cooling providers have to match the demands of performance with energy efficiency and as such foster an environment of innovation.”

Farrar continued, “Liquid cooling as a technology is not just knocking on the door of the data centre world, it’s threatening to knock it down. As a traditional air cooled system provider, we might be looking over our shoulder, but we are confident that with continued innovation, we will not be displaced as the technology of choice within most facilities.”

On the opposing side, Rolf Brink of Dutch immersion cooling specialist, Asperitas, argues: “Immersion of IT equipment within a dielectric fluid has been revolutionary in data centre cooling and is the most efficient solution for today’s high chip density units which generate a lot of heat. Plus, immersion cooling compliments wider goals to achieve an energy neutral data centre industry globally as it can allow 99% of the energy to be used as valuable thermal energy. Immersion cooling enables simplified data centre design and reduces energy costs, so we believe immersion cooling will be the clear winner in this debate.”

