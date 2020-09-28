The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden surge in demand for online services in Romania, from gaming and videos to live broadcasts. This threatened to overwhelm INVITE Systems’ platform capabilities and the company needed to quickly deploy a new data centre to meet the burst requirements of enterprise customers specialising in games and videos.

At last, INVITE Systems has selected Huawei, a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, as a partner to help transform the space into a modern, highly reliable data centre.

“By working with Huawei, INVITE Systems SRL was able to keep growing its business at a rapid pace despite the challenges of the pandemic. This provided positive support for the company’s profitability, giving us full confidence in the future of our company,” said Alexandru Catrin, CIO of INVITE Systems SRL

In the past, the planning and approval process for a new data centre proved extremely time-consuming – involving multiple vendors designing and coordinating work for each subsystem, vastly increasing the complexity and time needed.

For its new data centre, however, the only space INVITE Systems had available was the canteen. While the structure itself was sufficiently sturdy, space was limited and there were no raised floors. The company needed to fit as many Information Technology (IT) devices into the space as possible.

Huawei’s intelligent FusionModule2000 solution, which is fully modularised and integrated, enables fast deployment. The device does not need to be installed on a raised floor, simplifying site selection in general and, in this particular case, overcoming the physical constraints of the canteen.

“Huawei FusionModule2000 shortened the rollout time of our new data centre by more than two months, from preparation to installation and overall commissioning. Much to my surprise, deployment was completed in just one month, exceeding all our expectations.” Catrin said.

Huawei deployed a cutting-edge intelligent lithium battery solution – Huawei SmartLi Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) – the physical footprint is dramatically reduced, by 70%, compared to traditional lead-acid alternatives. This made it possible to leave the main area as a modular equipment room and ensuring sufficient space for expansion.