Real estate advisor, CBRE, has bolstered its EMEA Data Centre Solutions team with four new hires.

Penny Madsen-Jones joins the team as Research Director from research and advisory firm, 451 Research. Madsen-Jones will lead CBRE’s analysis of data centre activity across EMEA, focusing on supply, demand and other market trends.

Rob Cooper has been appointed as Director of Advisory and Transactions, bringing data centre consultancy expertise from his most recent role as EMEA Head of Data Centre Advisory at CS Technology. Cooper’s appointment will enable CBRE to further broaden the team’s offering to clients and support them with their data centre strategies.

Luke Pasterfield has been appointed to the Occupier focused team in an advisory role as Associate Director, and Katie Hoggarth joins from the industrial and logistics team at JLL as an Associate Director specialising in site transactions.

Andrew Jay, Head of EMEA Data Centre Solutions, comments: “As we move through the challenges presented by the pandemic, it is increasingly clear that activity in the data centre markets will only intensify as enterprise organisations evolve and adapt. These new hires will further strengthen our market leading team, expanding and deepening the scope of services we offer our clients.”