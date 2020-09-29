Epsilon, a global connectivity and communications service provider, has partnered with Business Connexion (BCX), one of South Africa’s leading technology companies, to deliver high performance data centre interconnection (DCI) services for African enterprises. BCX uses Epsilon’s Network as a Service (NaaS) platform Infiny for seamless global connectivity and managing network services from a single portal.

The partnership will enable BCX’s enterprise customers across South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Tanzania to connect to data centres across the globe seamlessly. BCX has offices in six African countries. It delivers its managed services offering to customers across the financial, retail, mining, manufacturing, healthcare and government sectors.

“It is great to expand our relationship with BCX and support its business growth with Infiny. It is an opportunity to serve new and growing demand for global connectivity across Africa,” says Michel Robert, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon. “BCX can rapidly spin-up connections to multiple data centres across continents from a single portal. This also gives their customers the ability to interconnect cloud services and other networks on our network fabric. It is an exciting time to be connecting African businesses and we’re proud to deliver new global reach on-demand.”

With Epsilon’s DCI solution, BCX can connect between its presence at Johannesburg and data centres in Europe, a key market outside of Africa. On top of this, BCX has access to Epsilon’s extensive network fabric of 220+ data centres and an ecosystem of cloud providers, internet exchanges and other networks globally. Using a NaaS model, it is simple for BCX to scale their services up or down according to customer demand and business needs.

“Deploying Infiny gives our customers immediate access to data centres located in key technology and business hubs around the world. Our customers can connect and grow their global presence with on-demand network infrastructure. Infiny has given us the agility in serving our customers’ needs while offering new levels of resilience in our network that has direct impact on our enterprise customers’ services,” says Mervyn Goliath, Managing Executive, Data Networks at BCX. “We look forward to fully automating our network services with Infiny and benefitting from new levels of performance and visibility.”

Epsilon’s DCI solution is offered through Infiny. The platform also offers a range of MEF-certified ethernet services, such as Cloud Connect and Remote Peering, with flexible terms and scalable bandwidth options.