Colt Data Centre Services has announced the commencement of construction of its fourth major data centre in Inzai City, Japan. Inzai City is located in the Chiba Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, Japan. This region is one of the most competitive areas of data centre real estate for enterprise, research and technology customers.

The fourth data centre, Inzai 4, has been designed to meet the needs of hyperscale cloud service providers and large enterprises that require scalable infrastructure. The site is located 600m from Colt DCS’ existing Inzai campus.

Inzai 4 represents the second development under the joint venture between Fidelity Investments and Mitsui, following the announcement of the grand opening of the first development in Osaka Keihanna in March 2023. Colt DCS was appointed by the joint venture as the exclusive service provider for the design, development, operations and customer service management for the venture.

The design of Inzai 4 will build on the company’s key learnings as a long-time provider in the Japanese market, since 2001. It has a site area of 8,747m2 and a designed capacity of approximately 20MW and is already 100% pre-let. The combined IT capacity of the extended campus is nearly 70MW.

Inzai 4 is an attractive proposition for customers. The data centre facility is located in an area with resilient fibre and connectivity solutions, a strong bedrock and a very low risk of natural disaster. It is easily accessible for customers and is located within close proximity to the three other Inzai data centres and Chiba New Town train station. Inzai 4 is approximately 30min from Narita International Airport and 35min from Tokyo by express train. The new data centre is expected to provide employment opportunities for 50 – 60 people.

“Colt DCS’ latest expansion within Inzai City is part of our long-term strategy to provide scalable growth for our customers with refined data centre design and proven experience. We are trusted by our customers to effectively build their digital infrastructure, as well as manage and operate their data centre with their scalability needs in mind. We see this as an exciting opportunity to deepen our digital footprint and increase our IT capacity within the region. Colt DCS’ customer-centricity has always been at the heart of our operations and growth strategy, and we look forward to continuing our ethos with Inzai 4 – the fifth hyperscale data centre Colt DCS has built in Japan,” says Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO.