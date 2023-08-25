Macquarie Data Centres, part of Macquarie Technology Group, has announced a major expansion to its next data centre, IC3 Super West. This expansion gives IC3 Super West the potential to increase its IT load to 45MW, a 41% increase from its original plans.

The expansion reflects the company’s ambitious expansion plans to meet rapidly rising demand for power and data-hungry AI workloads in Australia, while creating the ideal home for hyperscale cloud customers.

Macquarie Data Centres’ Group Executive, David Hirst, says, “According to CSIRO, the Australian economy could gain A$315bn by 2028 through the integration of AI. However, unlocking the full potential of AI hinges on the availability of advanced AI-ready data centres. To ensure optimal performance in training and inference of these AI models, we are designing our upcoming data centres to meet and surpass the demanding requirements for higher densities.”

IC3 Super West will be able to efficiently support the high densities and multi-MW power requirements of new AI chip and server infrastructure. The data centre will also have the cooling requirements to match, by optimising the latest in both air and liquid cooling technologies.

This new data centre will be the third edition to the provider’s Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus in Sydney’s premier North Zone. The increase in planned capacity will mean the total campus IT load could reach 63MW.

The company’s ambitious growth plans were bolstered by a A$160 million capital raise in June 2023. It announced that the capital raise would be put towards its future-focused expansion strategy, which involves acquiring sites in Sydney to accelerate growth and support the AI megatrend.

Macquarie has voiced its support for AI innovation in Australia and is committed to strengthening its sovereign data centre and cloud services operations to facilitate this.