atNorth has announced the company’s continued expansion in the Nordics, with the acquisition of Gompute, a provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) and data centre services.

Under the terms of the agreement, atNorth will add Gompute’s data centre in Gothenburg, Sweden, with a capacity potential of 10MW to its portfolio, further strengthening its position in the fast-growing HPC market. Gompute’s advanced HPC technology, skilled engineers, and strong customer base, combined with atNorth’s leading HPC-as-a-service solution and colocation platform will provide customers with a compelling pan-Nordic full stack offering tailored to HPC and AI workloads.

“Gompute has been at the forefront of running hugely sophisticated high-performance applications for high-profile organisations with some of the industry’s most highly skilled engineers for over 20 years,” comments, atNorth’s CEO, Eyjolfur Magnús Kristinsson. “This acquisition forms a significant part of atNorth’s growth strategy as the leading provider of data centre and HPC infrastructure in the Nordics and we are thrilled to be welcoming them to the atNorth family.”

Gompute’s customer excellence and strong entrepreneurial spirit directly align to atNorth’s culture and vision for the business.

“Since the start of our discussions, we have found atNorth to be a cultural fit with a like-minded approach,” states Daniel Persson, CEO and Co-Founder, Gompute. “We feel strongly that the company has the management, corporate backing, and global presence to build on our HPC offering with its strong Nordics presence and international reach. With our shared values, culture, and commitment to the industry, we are excited to join atNorth and feel confident that they are best placed to support our customers, provide growth opportunities for our employees, and drive the critical innovation needed within the HPC market.”

Eyjolfur continues, “As we continue to see a huge surge in demand for HPC and AI workloads, we want to be driving innovation and technology so that we can continue to provide our customers with the best, future-proofed solutions for their needs both now and going forward. This acquisition will ensure that we can continue to meet this demand fast enough, keep up with global market needs, and power next generation sustainable IT operations from the Nordics region.”