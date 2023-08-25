DataBank has announced the completion of seven data centre expansions in Dallas, Las Vegas, San Diego, Irvine and Kansas City, as well as two in Atlanta. Combined, these colocation facilities have added 15MW+ of power and 114,000ft2 raised floor space during the past 12 months to their existing capacities.

“For organisations planning to deploy, or for existing customers already set up in these data centres, these expansions give them more room to grow,” says Tony Qorri, DataBank’s Vice President of Construction. “They can avoid the hassle of moving to a new data centre, when it’s time to scale their compute resources.”

Customers also won’t have to worry about the cost of building out their existing facilities or migrating applications to a new data centre — which helps avoid risk. With these expansions, the seven data centres now enable customers to consume more power and leverage abundant raised floor space.

Each data centre features advanced power designs and cooling systems for redundancy, as well as modern dual-factor authentication for client access to the facilities. For onsite security, DataBank provides 7 x 24 x 365 staffing and CCTV. The data centres also comply with SSAE18, SOC1, SOC2, HIPAA, GLBA and PCI-DSS.

The seven data centres are strategically located in top US metros and serve as major interconnect hubs to extend customer network infrastructure to today’s edge —where end-users demand low latency.