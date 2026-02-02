nLighten expands footprint through Paris site acquisition

Author: Joe Peck

nLighten, a European data centre operator, has announced the acquisition of a data centre in Émerainville, Paris from oXya, a provider of SAP cloud services and managed IT infrastructure. The facility becomes nLighten’s eighth site in France and adds to its portfolio of over 30 data centres in seven markets.

Strategically located in Paris’s eastern data centre cluster, approximately one kilometre from nLighten’s existing PAR1 facility, the site will continue serving anchor customer oXya under a long-term master services agreement, while additional capacity will be made available to enterprise customers via channel partners.

The facility is designed to support high-density and AI-ready configurations, providing scalable infrastructure that evolves with customer requirements.

nLighten says its approach emphasises delivering sustainable, interconnected infrastructure tailored to enterprise needs, with “seamless connectivity between [its] sites.”

Expanding digital infrastructure

Harro Beusker, CEO and co-founder of nLighten, comments, “The acquisition of this Paris data centre represents a significant expansion of our French footprint and strengthens our position in one of Europe’s most dynamic digital infrastructure markets.

“Paris is a critical hub for regional connectivity and this facility enables us to deliver enhanced capacity and resilience to our enterprise customers. The proximity to our existing Paris sites creates operational synergies while also allowing us to support dual-site deployments.

“This acquisition exemplifies our strategy of building smart, sustainable infrastructure that scales with customer needs and contributes to the digital transformation of European businesses.”

Anwar Saliba, Managing Director at nLighten France, adds, “This acquisition fully aligns with our ambition to build a distributed, locally operated digital infrastructure across France.

“By adding capacity in the Paris region through three interconnected sites, we provide our customers with the conditions needed to deploy more resilient architectures, better secure their data, and meet growing requirements in terms of performance, service continuity, and digital sovereignty.”

Christophe Bronner, Group Chief Financial Officer at oXya, states, “We are pleased to see this data centre continue its evolution thanks to the partnership with nLighten.

“This transition allows oXya to focus on its core business of delivering managed cloud services and consulting to our customers, while ensuring continuity and enhanced capabilities for our infrastructure needs.

“We believe nLighten’s expertise and commitment to sustainable operations will benefit both our organisation and the broader customer community.”

