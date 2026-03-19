Antin acquires NorthC

Author: Joe Peck

Antin Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm specialising in infrastructure investments, has completed its acquisition of NorthC Datacenters, a data centre operator in Northwest Europe, from DWS and other minority shareholders.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, NorthC operates 25 data centres across The Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland, with more than 140 MW of secured gross grid capacity across existing and upcoming greenfield sites.

The company plans to expand into new regions and begin construction of facilities in Frankfurt, Basel, and Geneva this year.

Continuing regional expansion

Alexandra Schless (pictured above), CEO of NorthC Datacenters, comments, “The finalisation of this acquisition marks a key milestone in the NorthC journey.

“Now, with Antin Infrastructure Partners officially on board, we have gained a new strategic partner whose deep expertise in digital infrastructure perfectly aligns with our regional leadership and expansion goals.

“We are ready to accelerate our growth across the Benelux and DACH regions, leveraging our 140 MW of secured capacity to meet the surging demand for AI inference workloads and enterprise digital transformation.

“Our focus remains on delivering high-quality, regional colocation solutions with the scale and backing of a global infrastructure leader.”

Stéphane Ifker and Maximilian Lindner, Managing Partner and Partner (respectively) at Antin Infrastructure Partners, add, “We are delighted to be working with NorthC as we jointly embark on the company’s next growth phase.

“This closing signifies the start of an ambitious new chapter. We are fully committed to supporting Alexandra and her management team as they expand their footprint, modernise their facilities, and continue to serve as the backbone for Europe’s most critical digital infrastructure sectors.”

For more from NorthC, click here.