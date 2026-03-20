Duos Edge AI expands Amarillo data centre footprint

Author: Joe Peck

Duos Technologies Group, through its subsidiary, Duos Edge AI, a provider of edge data centre (EDC) systems, has deployed a second EDC in the Amarillo, Texas market.

The carrier-neutral facility is located on land in Potter County, adjacent to a major colocation site in the Texas Panhandle. It is designed to support regional demand for low-latency computing, including AI applications, enterprise workloads, and public sector services.

The deployment builds on the company’s initial Amarillo site and forms part of a wider expansion across Texas, with additional locations in Lubbock, Waco, Victoria, Abilene, and Corpus Christi.

The facility is designed to provide local processing capacity, reducing reliance on data centres in larger metropolitan areas and supporting improved network performance.

Regional expansion and edge infrastructure strategy

Duos Edge AI says the site will deliver high-density computing, increased bandwidth availability, and secure data processing capabilities for organisations operating in the region.

The expansion reflects a broader strategy to develop edge infrastructure in underserved and high-growth markets.

Dave Irek, Chief Operations Officer at Duos Edge AI, says, “This expansion enhances capacity and capability in the region. We are creating a robust, carrier-neutral ecosystem designed to support innovation, attract investment, and drive long-term economic growth.”

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner adds, “This collaboration with Duos Edge AI represents a significant investment in our community’s future. [It] will attract new businesses, improve connectivity for our residents and schools, and position Potter County as a leader in digital infrastructure.”

The new facility is expected to become operational in the coming months.

For more from Duos Edge AI, click here.