Corning expands AI data centre connectivity

Author: Joe Peck

Corning, a US manufacturer of optical fibre for telecommunications and data centres, has expanded its data centre connectivity portfolio through a licensing agreement with US Conec.

The agreement enables Corning to use PRIZM TMT optical ferrule technology, designed to increase fibre density within data centre environments, particularly for AI infrastructure.

The technology supports higher fibre counts in limited space, addressing growing demand for connectivity as AI workloads scale and data centre architectures evolve.

Mike O’Day, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corning Optical Communications, comments, “AI infrastructure is pushing optical connectivity into new and more demanding environments.

“By licensing PRIZM TMT, Corning is strengthening its ability to deliver scalable, fibre-rich solutions that help customers build larger, faster, and more efficient AI clusters, while aligning closely with the broader industry ecosystem.”

Supporting higher-density AI infrastructure

As AI deployments expand, data centres are increasing the number of connected accelerators and shifting towards optical connections in place of traditional copper links.

This change is driving higher fibre density within server and switch racks, increasing the need for compact, high-performance connectors.

The PRIZM TMT ferrule uses expanded beam technology with precision-aligned microlenses, rather than direct fibre contact. This approach is intended to improve installation reliability, reduce sensitivity to contamination, and support faster deployment.

According to the companies, these characteristics are suited to large-scale AI environments, where high connection density and consistent performance are required.

For more from Corning, click here.