Yondr to build 550MW Dallas campus

Author: Joe Peck

Yondr Group, a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centres, has secured a 163-acre site just south of Dallas in Lancaster, Texas, USA, to develop a campus with the capacity to accommodate 550MW critical IT load. The project is situated in one of the nation’s most sought-after data centre corridors.

The acquisition is Yondr’s first announced expansion under its newly appointed CEO, Aaron Wangenheim. The Dallas site joins Yondr’s growing North American footprint, which includes two data centres totalling 96MW in Northern Virginia and a 27MW data centre in Toronto, Canada.

The company is reportedly also in advanced discussions for sites in several other tier one US metros, and continues to expand in Europe, where the company has existing assets in London, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam.

“The US is a key market for Yondr’s next phase of growth and Dallas is one of the largest and fastest-growing data centre markets in the world. This investment in Dallas is just the beginning,” says Aaron Wangenheim, CEO of Yondr.

“Our proven ability to deliver reliable, resilient, and sustainable data centre solutions at scale – backed by the strength of our investors DigitalBridge and La Caisse – positions us incredibly well to support clients in tier one markets where they need us.”

In addition to job creation, the project should generate large tax revenue for the region and open opportunities for local suppliers and contractors throughout construction and operations.

Mayor Clyde Hairston of the City of Lancaster comments, “We are delighted to welcome Yondr, a respected data centre developer and operator, to Lancaster. Yondr has pledged to create full-time jobs as a result of this project and [to] provide significant financial support for local events and community initiatives.

“As Lancaster continues to rise as a shining star of Texas, Yondr’s investment further solidifies our city’s place on the map as a hub for innovation, infrastructure, and opportunity. We look forward to seeing their campus take shape and their impact flourish within our community.”

The campus is expected to break ground in 2026.

For more from Yondr Group, click here.