Ocean Networks selects Prysmian and IT for Hawaiian fibre link

Author: Joe Peck

Ocean Networks, a telecom development and service company, has today announced cable manufacturer Prysmian and submarine cable engineering and installation specialist International Telecom (IT) as partners for the Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link (HIFL) submarine cable system.

The agreement represents a key step in the development of Hawaii’s open-access, carrier-neutral inter-island fibre infrastructure, which is intended to improve high-speed broadband connectivity across the state.

The HIFL project forms part of the US State of Hawaii’s ‘Connect Kākou’ broadband initiative. Prysmian will supply around 740km of submarine cable, while IT will provide engineering and installation services.

Progress on Hawaii’s broadband initiative

David Blau, Chief Operating Officer of Ocean Networks, says, “We are thrilled to be working with industry leaders like Prysmian and International Telecom, whose expertise is crucial to achieving our goal of enhancing high-speed broadband access across Hawaii.

“Securing these contracts represents a major step forward in the construction timeline for the HIFL project, bringing us closer to fulfilling the promise of improved connectivity for all of Hawaii’s residents, businesses, education, and government entities.”

Davide Taddei, Submarine Telecom Business Director at Prysmian, adds, “Prysmian is proud to have been selected by Ocean Networks and [to] contribute to such a vital infrastructure project that will bring affordable, high-speed internet and connectivity to all residents.

“In today’s interconnected world, ensuring secure and resilient digital infrastructure is critical. Our systems are designed not only for performance and durability but also to support enhanced digital security and data integrity for the communities they serve.

“The HIFL project is a key step in delivering robust infrastructure in the Pacific and builds on Prysmian’s strong track record in challenging submarine environments worldwide.”

Steve Arsenault, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at IT, comments, “IT takes great pride in our long history of successful project delivery within the Hawaiian Islands.

“Bringing this experience to bear on behalf of Ocean Networks for the HIFL project is an honour. We are pleased to contribute once again to the important work of strengthening Hawaii’s inter-island telecommunications infrastructure.”

Ocean Networks is overseeing the supply, construction, operations, and maintenance of the HIFL system, with the aim of supporting a more advanced and equitable digital landscape for Hawaii.

