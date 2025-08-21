GoodWe introduces liquid-cooled energy storage system

Author: Joe Peck

GoodWe, an inverter manufacturer and smart energy system provider, has launched the ESA Series, an all-in-one, liquid-cooled energy storage system designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

The unit provides 125kW nominal output power and 261kWh storage capacity, as well as integrating the power conversion system, battery cells, energy management system, and battery management system into a single cabinet.

The system can be scaled by connecting up to 15 units in parallel, supporting a maximum total capacity of 3.91MWh in grid-connected scenarios. GoodWe says the design allows for simplified installation, operation, and maintenance whilst offering flexible expansion.

Performance and safety features

The ESA cabinet has a footprint of 1.47m² and an energy density of 177.6kWh per square metre, aimed at sites with limited space. It incorporates 314Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells and liquid cooling technology to regulate temperatures across the system. The storage supports 6,000 cycles and operates in temperatures from -25°C to 55°C.

The ESA 125kW/261kWh was tested under UL 9540A methodology and includes multiple safety measures, such as smoke detection, thermal sensors, combustible gas monitoring, and humidity control with automatic dehumidification.

Fire protection uses both active and passive approaches, including integrated aerosol suppression modules. TÜV Rheinland has certified the system for environmental adaptability across climatic, mechanical, chemical, electromagnetic, and specialised scenarios.

Deployment examples

GoodWe reports that early projects in China have demonstrated reductions in energy costs and improved operational efficiency. At its Guangde manufacturing site, nine ESA cabinets were installed in parallel to provide large-scale storage. Another installation in De’an combined seven cabinets with wind and solar power to support an energy storage project for heavy-duty truck charging.

The system supports operating modes including peak shaving, demand management, energy trading participation, and off-grid backup power. In on-grid deployments, ESA units can be combined with GoodWe GT Series inverters and managed by the SEC3000C Smart Energy Controller to support up to 40 string inverters.