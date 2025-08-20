DC BLOX recognised on Inc. 5000 list for fifth year

Author: Joe Peck

DC BLOX, a provider of connected data centres and fibre networks, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the fifth consecutive year. The ranking reflects the company’s revenue growth between 2021 and 2024.

Headquartered in the Southeastern United States, DC BLOX operates connected data centres and fibre networks across the region. Its recent projects include the completion of new fibre routes, plans to develop hyperscale edge node data centres, and ongoing work on its Myrtle Beach Cable Landing Station campus.

Expanding digital infrastructure in the US Southeast

Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX, comments, “Being recognised for the fifth year in a row by Inc. Magazine is a tremendous honour and a testament to the dedication of our entire team.

“Our growth is driven by the accelerating demand for reliable, high-capacity digital infrastructure in the Southeast, and we remain steadfast in our mission to support the region’s technology investments and economic growth.”

Alongside its Myrtle Beach site, DC BLOX has announced plans to build a second subsea cable landing station campus in Palm Coast, Florida. The company says these initiatives are designed to improve connectivity for hyperscalers, communications providers, enterprises, and government bodies, supporting applications such as high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

In its most recent development, DC BLOX secured a $1.15 billion (£852 million) green loan to support the build-out of its Atlanta data centre campus. The facility is intended to provide sustainable hyperscale capacity to meet the region’s growing requirements.

