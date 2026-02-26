Schneider to demonstrate power and cooling at DCW 2026

Author: Joe Peck

In this article for DCNN, Matthew Baynes, Vice President, Secure Power & Data Centres, UK & Ireland at Schneider Electric, details how the company will demonstrate its integrated power, cooling, and digital capabilities at Data Centre World 2026:

Building for AI at scale – are you ready?

As the global competition for AI leadership intensifies, the UK is stepping up in its mission to become an ‘AI Maker’. As demand increases, so too does the need for the secure, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure to accommodate it. The UK ranks among the world’s top three data centre markets, and the industry sits at the core of the country’s AI ambitions, with the Government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan now designating data centres as critical national infrastructure (CNI).

Data Centre World in London is the industry’s largest gathering of professionals and end-users. During the event, as the UK’s energy technology provider, Schneider Electric will explore how we can scale AI infrastructure.

The impact of investment and AI Growth Zones

As previously mentioned, with the Government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan being backed by investment from big tech, data centres are now considered as critical national infrastructure. This has opened the gates for large-scale innovation, investment, and opportunities. From Stargate UK to Google’s £5 billion commitment to AI infrastructure, announcements by major global technology companies have all strengthened the UK’s leadership position.

Exploring the UK’s position in the data centre market, on 4 March at 11:05am, I will discuss the importance of scaling AI responsibly in the UK, prioritising energy efficiency and innovation in data centres.

Liquid cooling: Meeting the challenge of density

As rack densities soar to support AI workloads, the challenge is no longer whether to adopt liquid cooling, but how to deploy if effectively at scale. On 4 March, 12:05–13:15pm, Andrew Whitmore, Vice President of Sales at Motivair by Schneider Electric, will chair a panel discussion on tackling liquid cooling challenges in data centres, and will unpack the innovations, risks, and realities behind the technology.

During the session, Andrew will be joined by Karl Harvard, Chief Commercial Officer at Nscale; Ian Francis, Global Design and Engineering SME at Digital Realty; and Petrina Steele, Business Development Senior Director at Equinix.

How agentic AI transforms data centre services

While AI is driving demand for data centre capacity, it is also transforming how these facilities are operated and maintained. On 5 March, 11:15–11:45am, Natasha Nelson, Chief Technology Officer at Schneider Electric’s Services business, will deliver a keynote exploring how agentic AI can transform data centre services at scale.

During the session, Natasha will explore the transformative role of agentic AI and Augmented Operations in delivering highly skilled technical services – both remotely and on site – for electro-sensitive environments such as large-scale data centres. She will unpack how AI-powered decision-making and human expertise can create a new era of service excellence, where every intervention is smarter, faster, and more sustainable.

Building resilient, end-to-end, AI-ready data centres

At Stand D140, Schneider Electric will showcase its complete, end-to-end, AI-ready data centre portfolio, enabling scalable, resilient, and sustainable AI infrastructure. Our solutions cover:

• Integrated power train — including Ringmaster AirSeT switchgear, Galaxy UPS, iLine busbar, and 800VDC sidecar

• Hybrid cooling solutions — including Motivair by Schneider Electric’s liquid cooling and coolant distribution units (CDUs)

• All-in-one modular infrastructure — AI POD (EcoStruxure Pod Data Centres) and Modular Data Centres

• Lifecycle Services — to support compliant and optimised operations

Our integrated power chain begins with the Ringmaster AirSet compact switchgear, directing high-voltage power and preventing overloads. The Galaxy UPS systems provide resilient backup, keeping AI servers running continuously. Inside facilities, the iLine busbar replaces cable complexity with overhead power bars, while the 800VDC sidecar delivers direct current to racks, avoiding conversion losses.

Lifecycle services orchestrate this seamless system – from the Galaxy UPS enabling rapid repair to essential cabling controlling power safely. This de-risks expansion, ensures UK regulatory compliance, and delivers efficient, long-term AI infrastructure.

Together, these solutions demonstrate a fully integrated, AI-ready architecture, showcased digitally and in physical format at the stand. Experts from Secure Power, Digital Energy, and Power Products divisions will also be present to explore how these technologies enable UK organisations to lead the AI race.

Software and digital services

Our DCIM software solutions and services safeguard AI operations through monitoring, optimisation, and digital modelling. These include:

• EcoStruxure Data Centre Expert

• AVEVA and ETAP Digital Twins

• EcoStruxure Building Operation

• Power Monitoring Expert

The software pods demonstrate comprehensive digital solutions for monitoring, controlling, and optimising infrastructure. EcoStruxure Data Centre Expert provides real-time power and cooling visibility, while Aveva and ETAP Digital Twins enable simulation, design, and automation of critical systems.

EcoStruxure Building Operation facilitates secure data exchange from third-party energy, HVAC, fire safety, and security systems. Power Monitoring Expert (PME) delivers electrical system insights for improved performance and sustainability, connecting smart devices across electrical systems and integrating with process controls for real-time monitoring.

Join us at Stand D140 during Data Centre World in London to be part of the conversation on scaling sustainable, efficient, and resilient data centres together.

