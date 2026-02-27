CPP Investments, Equinix to acquire atNorth

Author: Joe Peck

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), a Canadian pension fund manager, and Equinix, a US global data centre and interconnection services provider, have agreed to acquire Nordic data centre operator atNorth from Partners Group in a $4 billion (£2.9 billion) enterprise value transaction.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. CPP Investments will invest approximately $1.6 billion (£1.18 billion) for a 60% controlling interest, while Equinix will hold a 40% stake.

The companies have also provisionally agreed a $4.2 billion (£3.1 billion) financing package, underwritten by European and Canadian lenders, to fund the acquisition and future expansion.

atNorth currently operates eight data centres across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, with additional sites under development. The company has around 800MW in its installed and active development pipeline due online over the next five years, alongside 1GW of secured power for further expansion.

Nordic data centre expansion plans

Several atNorth facilities are designed to support AI and high-performance computing workloads, including liquid cooling capability. The portfolio incorporates renewable energy sourcing, heat reuse, and modular design principles.

Equinix currently operates eight data centres in the Nordics, five in Helsinki and three in Stockholm, as part of a wider European footprint of more than 100 facilities across 20 countries.

Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth, says, “This acquisition is a powerful validation of atNorth’s journey and its market position as the leading Nordics data centre platform. It further illustrates the strategic importance of the region as Europe’s rising AI powerhouse.

“I’m extremely proud to announce the next step in our chapter, welcoming this investment from CPP Investments and Equinix, which will enable access to capital, global enterprise, and hyperscale relationships, and supply chain strength required to scale at pace.

“Our strategy remains firmly rooted in the Nordics, and we will continue to operate independently under the atNorth brand, preserving our dedication to the communities where we operate and the culture and values that have defined our success to date.”

Maximilian Biagosch, Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Real Assets at CPP Investments, comments, “This transaction builds on our long-standing and highly productive relationship with Equinix. It demonstrates our conviction and commitment to the data centre sector, where demand continues to accelerate, fuelled by continued strong enterprise demand as well as cloud and AI adoption.

“The Nordics are an attractive market for data centre growth, and the opportunity to partner with Equinix on this acquisition allows us to deploy capital at scale into a high-quality platform, helping us deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries.”

Bruce Owen, President, EMEA at Equinix, adds, “The scalable sites of atNorth are very complementary to Equinix’s connectivity services and global footprint. Combined with our joint focus on sustainability, this acquisition is expected to enhance our ability to help customers unlock the full potential of the Nordics’ expanding digital landscape.”

