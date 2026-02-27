Nostrum Group appoints new board member

Author: Joe Peck

Nostrum Group, a developer of sustainable data centre infrastructure across Spain and Europe, has appointed Les Dunkley as the newest Independent Member of its Board of Directors, coming as it expands its data centre infrastructure activities through its Nostrum Data Centers division.

The appointment arrives as the group increases capacity to meet demand linked to data sovereignty requirements and AI-related workloads. Nostrum Group says the move strengthens its governance as it progresses international expansion plans.

Les has more than 35 years’ experience in the data centre sector. He is a founding partner of The TLM Group, which has delivered more than 300 data centres across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Nordics, with over two gigawatts of installed capacity in 11 countries.

Supporting expansion plans

Nostrum Group says Les’s background in mission-critical infrastructure design and delivery will support the development of current projects and the evaluation of new markets.

Guy Auger, Partner at Andera Partners and fellow Board Member, says, “It is a true privilege for Nostrum Group to integrate a figure of Les Dunkley’s calibre into our Board. His knowledge of the global market is unparalleled.”

Santiago Rodriguez, Chairman of Nostrum Group, adds, “His arrival coincides with a period of unprecedented growth for Nostrum Data Centers. His expertise will be vital in ensuring our infrastructure not only grows in volume, but leads in innovation and resilience on a global scale.”

The company also notes that the appointment reflects a focus on maintaining technical oversight and operational standards.

