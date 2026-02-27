Data Centre World 2026 has almost arrived

Author: Joe Peck

Technology leaders are once again preparing to gather in London for Data Centre World, which the organisers describe as “the event dedicated to the foundations that make data centres work in the real world.”

In this article, DCNN presents a comprehensive overview of what lies ahead at Data Centre World, taking place at Excel London on 4–5 March 2026.

This year’s show is set to cover a myriad of critical topics which are affecting the industry today. The key conference themes for 2026 are as follows:

Redefining data centres: Sustainability, resiliency, and tech innovation

As AI, cloud, and edge computing accelerate demand, data centres must become smarter, greener, and more resilient. Explore how net zero strategies, automation, and next-generation infrastructure are helping the industry respond to climate pressure, energy constraints, and geopolitical risk.

Cultivating a people-focused data centre workforce culture

A skilled, inclusive, and resilient workforce is critical to data centre success. Discover how organisations are building human-centric cultures that attract talent, support growth, and enable long-term sustainability.

Hyperscale to sovereign: Exploring regulation in the data centre era

Regulatory pressure now extends beyond energy and sustainability into digital sovereignty and localisation. Learn how operators are adapting to evolving rules around data residency, cross-border transfers, and national compliance requirements.

AI-driven innovations in data centre design for efficiency

AI is transforming data centre design and operations. Explore advances in thermal management, power optimisation, and high-density layouts, alongside intelligent resource management, predictive maintenance, and AI-assisted capacity planning.

Protecting the data centre: Security in the modern world

As data centres become more critical and complex, security is paramount. Examine how operators are responding to cyber, physical, and regulatory threats through AI-driven detection, zero-trust architectures, and advanced access controls.

Circular economy and waste management

Circular economy principles are becoming essential to sustainable operations. Learn how operators are reducing waste, extending asset lifecycles, and building more regenerative infrastructure through reuse, refurbishment, and smarter design.

Atop the conferences, attendees will also have the chance to visit and explore a vast array of exhibitor stands.

