Datacentre Innovation Series 2025 announced

Author: Joe Peck

In an age where digital transformation is pivotal for every industry, TraiCon Events says it is proud to announce the Datacentre Innovation Series 2025, taking place on 10 December 2025 at the Park Hotel in Hyderabad, India.

This premier event will focus on the future of data centres, exploring new technologies, sustainability practices, and cutting-edge innovations that are reshaping the industry.

Transforming India’s data centre landscape

India’s data centre industry is on the brink of a major revolution, driven by cloud adoption, data sovereignty, AI, and the growing need for digital infrastructure.

With a rapidly expanding digital economy and increased reliance on cloud computing, India is investing heavily in modernising and expanding its data centre ecosystem.

The focus is on scalability, resilience, sustainability, and ensuring that data protection and privacy are at the forefront.

The Datacentre Innovation Series 2025 will delve into the most pressing topics such as edge computing, data centre automation, 5G infrastructure, green data centers, AI-driven operations, and cybersecurity.

Who should attend?

This high-level strategic forum will bring together more than 250 senior-level professionals, government officials, industry experts, technology innovators, and decision-makers to discuss the future of India’s data infrastructure and the rapidly evolving landscape of digital transformation.

Attendees will include:

• Data centre operators & providers

• Cloud service providers (CSPs)

• Telecom operators

• Government & regulatory officials

• Technology innovators & solution providers

• Data security & privacy experts

• Sustainability leaders

• Data infrastructure investors

• Designers & engineers of data centres

• Academia & research institutions

• Telecom & IT analysts

Why this series and why now?

India’s data centre industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, with an increasing focus on sustainability, cloud-first strategies, and the future of edge computing.

As the nation drives towards digital India initiatives and addresses data sovereignty concerns, it’s essential to stay ahead of the curve with the latest technologies and best practices.

With the rise of 5G, AI, and IoT, the demand for robust, scalable, and secure data centres is higher than ever before.

The Datacentre Innovation Series 2025 will equip professionals with the knowledge and strategies required to tackle the evolving challenges and ensure that India’s data centre ecosystem is ready for the demands of the future.