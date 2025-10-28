Salute introduces DTC liquid cooling operations service

Author: Joe Peck

Salute, a US provider of data centre lifecycle services, has announced what it describes as the data centre industry’s first dedicated service for direct-to-chip (DTC) liquid cooling operations, launched at NVIDIA GTC in Washington DC, USA.

The service is aimed at supporting the growing number of data centres built for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

Several data centre operators, including Applied Digital, Compass Datacenters, and SDC, have adopted Salute’s operational model for DTC liquid cooling across new and existing sites.

Managing operational risks in high-density environments

AI and HPC facilities operate at power densities considerably higher than those of traditional enterprise or cloud environments. In these facilities, heat must be managed directly at the chip level using liquid cooling technologies.

Interruptions to coolant flow or system leaks can result in temperature fluctuations, equipment damage, or safety risks due to the proximity of electrical systems and liquids.

Erich Sanchack, Chief Executive Officer at Salute, says, “Salute has achieved a long list of industry firsts that have made us an indispensable partner for 80% of companies in the data centre industry.

“This first-of-its-kind DTC liquid cooling service is a major new milestone for our industry that solves complex operational challenges for every company making major investments in AI/HPC.”

Salute’s service aims to help operators establish and manage DTC liquid cooling systems safely and efficiently. It includes:

• Design and operational assessments to create tailored operational models for each facility

• Commissioning support to ensure systems are optimised for AI and HPC operations

• Access to a continuously updated library of best practices developed through collaborations with NVIDIA, CDU manufacturers, chemical suppliers, and other industry participants

• Operational documentation, including procedures for chemistry management, leak prevention, safety, and CDU oversight

• Training programmes for data centre staff through classroom, online, and lab-based sessions

• Optional operational support to help operators scale teams in line with AI and HPC demand

Industry comments

John Shultz, Chief Product Officer AI and Learning Officer for Salute, argues, “This service has already proven to be a game changer for the many data centre service providers who partnered with us as early adopters. By successfully mitigating the risks of DTC liquid cooling, Salute is enabling these companies to rapidly expand their AI/HPC operations to meet customer demand.

“These companies will rely on this service from Salute to support an estimated 260 MW of data centre capacity in the coming months and will expand that to an estimated 3,300 MW of additional data centre capacity by the end of 2027. This is an enormous validation of the impact of our service on their ability to scale. Now, other companies can benefit from this service to protect their investments in AI.”

Laura Laltrello, COO of Operations at Applied Digital, notes, “High-density environments that utilise liquid cooling require an entirely new operational model, which is why we partnered with Salute to implement operational methodologies customised for our facilities and our customers’ needs.”

Walter Wang, Founder at SDC, adds, “Salute is making it possible for SDC’s customers to accelerate AI deployments with zero downtime, thanks to the proven operational model, real-world training, and other best practices.”