AI is reshaping data centres – are you ready?

Author: Joe Peck

As AI workloads surge, data centres face unprecedented challenges in power quality, grid stability, and sustainability. Hitachi Energy is leading the charge with advanced HVDC and grid integration solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of hyperscale and colocation facilities.

The company’s solutions empower operators to maintain uptime, reduce environmental impact, and comply with global grid codes, while transforming data centres into versatile energy contributors.

From battery energy storage systems (BESS) to hydrogen generators and microgrids, Hitachi Energy helps you balance erratic AI loads and ensure seamless grid reconnection.

With standardised, scalable designs and deep consulting expertise, the company tailors infrastructure to your unique needs – delivering performance, reliability, and sustainability at scale.

