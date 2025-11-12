OPTEX introduces indoor LiDAR sensor for DC security

Author: Joe Peck

OPTEX, a manufacturer of intrusion detection sensors and security systems, has launched the REDSCAN Lite, a short-range indoor LiDAR sensor designed to provide precise and rapid detection for protecting critical infrastructure within data centres.

Founded in Japan in 1979, OPTEX has developed a series of sensor innovations, including the use of LiDAR technology for security detection.

The company says its REDSCAN range is recognised for improving the accuracy and reliability of intrusion detection in sensitive environments.

Addressing physical security risks in critical environments

As data centres across the UK and EU are now classified as critical infrastructure, operators face increasing pressure to meet strict security standards and mitigate both internal and external risks.

Industry data indicates that nearly two thirds of data centres experienced a physical security breach in the past year.

The REDSCAN Lite uses 2D LiDAR technology to detect intrusions within a 10 m x 10 m range, reportedly responding in as little as 100 milliseconds.

The sensor can be positioned vertically to create invisible ‘laser walls’ around assets such as server racks, ventilation conduits, and access points, or horizontally to protect ceilings, skylights, and raised floors.

Engineered for high-density environments, the REDSCAN Lite is capable of detecting small-scale activities such as the insertion of USB drives or LAN cables through server racks.

It is designed to operate effectively despite temperature fluctuations, low light, or complete darkness, helping reduce false alarms common in traditional systems.

Purpose-built for confined data centre spaces

Mac Kokobo, Head of Global Security Business at OPTEX, says the product was developed in response to growing demand from data centre operators, noting, “In today’s modern environments, such as data centres, spaces are becoming tighter and tighter filling with racks and processors.

“This latest REDSCAN Lite has been developed to meet the specific need for rapid detection in tight indoor spaces where high security is crucial.

“Feedback from customers highlighted a clear need for enhanced protection in small, narrow areas and spaces, so the REDSCAN Lite sensor has been designed to fit into the narrow gaps and is engineered to provide highly accurate and fast detection in indoor spaces that other technologies simply cannot reach.”

The REDSCAN Lite RS-1010L is now available for deployment.