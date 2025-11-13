365, Robot Network unveil AI-enabled private cloud platform

Author: Joe Peck

365 Data Centers (365), a provider of network-centric colocation, network, cloud, and other managed services, has announced a partnership with Robot Network, a US provider of edge AI platforms, to deliver a new AI-enabled private cloud platform for enterprise customers.

Hosted within 365’s cloud infrastructure, the platform supports small-language models, analytics, business intelligence, and cost optimisation, marking a shift in how colocation facilities can function as active layers in AI optimisation.

Integrating AI capabilities into colocation environments

Building on 365’s experience in colocation, network, and cloud services, the collaboration seeks to enable data processing and intelligent operations closer to the edge.

The model allows more than 90% of workloads to be handled within the data centre, using high-density AI only where necessary.

This creates a hybrid AI architecture that turns colocation from passive hosting into an active optimisation environment, lowering operational costs while allowing AI to run securely within compact, high-density footprints.

Derek Gillespie, CEO of 365 Data Centers, says, “Our objective is to meet AI where colocation, connectivity, and cloud converge.

“This platform will provide seamless integration and economies of scale for our customers and partners, giving them access to AI that is purpose-built for their business initiatives.”

Initial enterprise use cases will be supported by a proprietary AI platform that integrates both small and large language models.

Supporting AI adoption across enterprise operations

Jacob Guedalia, CEO of Robot Network, comments, “We’re pleased to partner with 365 Data Centers to bring this unique offering to market. 365 is a forward-thinking partner with strong colocation capabilities and operational experience.

“By combining our proprietary stack – optimised for AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GPUs – with their infrastructure, we’re providing a trusted platform that makes advanced AI accessible and affordable for enterprises.

“Our system leverages small AI models from organisations such as Meta, OpenAI, and Grok to extend AI capabilities to a broader business audience.”

365 says the new platform underlines its strategy to evolve as an infrastructure-as-a-service provider, helping enterprises adopt AI-driven tools and improve efficiency through secure, flexible, and data-informed operations.

The company notes it continues to focus on enabling digital transformation across colocation and cloud environments while maintaining reliability and scalability.

