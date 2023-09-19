Logpoint has announced a partnership with METCLOUD in the UK to address fundamental cyber security challenges for organisations, as the threat landscape worsens and cyber security expertise becomes increasingly scarce. METCLOUD will offer Logpoint Converged SIEM, including SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, AgentX, and Business Critical Security (BCS) technologies, to empower customers to efficiently manage, identify and remediate cyber threats across the business landscape.

“Logpoint’s solutions give us a greater breadth of capabilities around predictive and preventative analytics, and management and insights across the technology landscape. Logpoint has a unique offering with BCS for SAP, enabling us to address the significant SAP ERP market,” says Ian Vickers, CEO at METCLOUD. “SAP customers account for 87% of total global commerce, which is an enticing target for cyber criminals. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of AI/ML, IOT, OT, VR, digital twins, robotics and automation makes for a more connected world and as such significantly increases the risks of cyber attacks.”

METCLOUD is providing Logpoint Converged SIEM and support services via its private and hybrid cloud offering. Logpoint’s cyber security platform protects the entire business by providing comprehensive threat detection, investigation and response across clients, servers, network systems, cloud workloads and business-critical applications​. In addition, METCLOUD has developed its own AI and data analytics services that integrate with Logpoint converged SIEM to further accelerate the speed of threat detection and remediation.

“We’re excited about the synergies that the partnership between METCLOUD and Logpoint brings to market. The ability for mid-market organisations to consume SIEM-as-a-Service with SOAR capabilities included is valuable because it speeds up threat detection and remediation and this sector tends to lack the expertise, resources and experience required,” says Jesper Zerlang, CEO at Logpoint. “For larger organisations that are likely to have well established SOC capabilities in-house, Logpoint BCS for SAP is a unique, enhanced security offering that adds more capabilities to existing teams.”

Logpoint has a range of customers in the UK, spanning the public sector and industries like finance, manufacturing, defence, and retail. By converging SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, endpoint security, and BCS technologies into a cyber security operations platform. The platform is available on-prem, in private cloud, and as SaaS.