atNorth has announced the appointment of Magnus Dittmer as Director of Bid Management and Kristinn Kristjánsson as Director of Accounting, as the business continues to experience significant demand for its sustainable, best in class, digital infrastructure solutions.

Magnus brings a wealth of knowledge in business development and bid management garnered over his 25 years’ experience in customer relations and sales roles. Prior to joining atNorth, he held senior commercial positions at Atea Sverige, InfoCare Services and Enaco. Based in Sweden, he will report to Anders Fryxell, atNorth’s new Chief Sales Officer.

Kristinn will focus on developing and maturing the accounting function, in line with the company’s considerable growth. He brings extensive experience in accounting acquired during his 19 years in the finance industry and 13 years as a state authorised public accountant. He joins from Rýni/Baker Tilly in Iceland, where he was the Managing Partner and served as atNorth’s auditor for the Icelandic entities. Prior to this, he was CPA at PwC, Iceland. Based in Iceland, Kristinn will report to Eva Soley Gudbjornsdottir, Deputy CEO and CFO at atNorth.

Eva Soley Gudbjornsdottir, Deputy CEO and CFO at atNorth, says, “As we continue to grow in this fast paced and competitive market, it is essential that we have a cohesive and talented team supporting us. I am delighted to welcome Magnus and Kristinn to the business.”

