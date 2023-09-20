Ireland has a long history within the European data centre community, having positioned itself as the country of choice for data centre owners and operators. Ireland’s success in attracting data centres has seen the sector grow over the last 20 years, to the point that it is now host to the second largest collection of data centre capacity in Europe, after the UK.

Given the size of the country and density of data centres capacity, which currently stands at 1070MW operational, with a further 1300MW with planning permission already granted, Ireland is at the forefront of addressing the needs and challenges which are affecting data centre communities both locally and internationally. These include:

Continuity of supply

Sustainability

Microgrids and grid flexibility

Standby generation

Decarbonisation

Green energy

Hydrogen for data centres

The circular economy

Remote monitoring

Cooling and heat reuse

Safety and security

Data centres assisting Ireland in the adoption of renewables

DataCentres Ireland consists of a world renowned multi-streamed conference programme, featuring leading local and international speakers and industry leaders, integrated into the largest gathering of data centre infrastructure suppliers and service providers making this a must attend for all involved in data centres and other mission critical environments.

DataCentres Ireland – The exhibition

This year’s exhibition features over 120 suppliers and solution providers, making it the largest event of its kind in the country.

Click here to see the list of exhibitors.

DataCentres Ireland – The conference

To facilitate and further the discussion and the dissemination of new ideas and information, it is delighted to announce the multi-streamed conference will again feature a strategy stream, looking at the issues diving the sector, as well as an operational stream, looking at the technology, products and practices, which can make your data centre run more effectively and efficiently whilst remaining safe secure and resilient.

The conference programme is now live and features over 70 industry leaders and experts from across the data centre sector.

Click here to view the full conference programme.

Attendance to all aspects of DataCentres Ireland is free, simply go online and register through the website.

Click Here to Register for the event

Want to find out more about participating in the exhibition – Simply visit the website.